Ekiti APC must not fall, party chieftain tells warring members

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Chief Biodun Akin-Fasae has called on warring members of the party to sheath their sword and embrace peace in the best interest of the ruling party.

The publicity secretary of Afenifere in the state said all aggrieved members should explore the laid down internal mechanism of the party in resolving their grievances rather than working for the downfall of the APC.

The elder statesman who gave the advice while speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday, stated that the administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi must not be distracted in fulfilling its promises to the people of the state.

Fasae explained that leadership of the party was aware of some concerns raised by members but assured them that reconciliation moves have commenced for all members to be on the same page ahead of the 2022 governorship election.

According to him, “The house of this party must not fall, the walls must not be broken. We will not allow anybody to desecrate the office of the governor and government the people of Ekiti brings into power.

“I want to advise our people and aggrieved members to do less of talking in the public and support the government in giving back to the people of the state. We should not allow the platform of the APC to be weakened. Let everyone who is aggrieved approach the leadership of party to resolve all contending issues.”

He stressed the state governor, Dr Fayemi has been fair to all part members since inception in 2018, saying everybody could not be appointed into government.

Fasae added that elders in the party were concerned with events in recent time as regards the party in the last few weeks, assuring that, “things will change very soon and you will see.”

He urged the governor as the leader of the party to extend hands of fellowship to the aggrieved by calling an elaborate meeting where all grievances will be discussed.

“We must say this that the governor is doing better now compared to the first term. Every aspect of the state is facing development, investors are in the state now, except some people are blind. However, we should encourage him to do better. There is room for improvement that is a fact,” he said.

