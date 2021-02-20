Ekiti APC moves to empower youths to boost state’s economy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has promised to empower and improve the welfare of youths for self-reliance and contribute to the economy of the state.

The caretaker chairman of the party, Mr Paul Omotosho stated this during a special meeting by the APC Youths Development Committee with all elected public officials and Political Appointees across the South Senatorial District at the weekend.

It was at the meeting resolved that elected officials and appointees should endeavour to give better attention and support to people at the grassroots in line with the agenda of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Omotosho commended the committee for bringing together politicians to brainstorm on the need for youths to be adequately empowered, noting that all resolutions reached during the meeting would be properly implemented in the interest of the party.

Addressing the participants, the chairman of the APC Youths Development Committee, Mr Olalekan Ijidale affirmed that the meeting was called to brainstorm and reach a concrete compromise of how to consolidate on the gains of the party.

Ijidale who appreciated the participants for their various suggestions said the committee would soon meet with all youths across the councils under the districts, ” to notify them of the positive plans for them and to also shed more light on some grey areas regarding the distribution of benefits of the party.”

He said, “There is the need to enhance the communication gap between the youths and government representatives, while they must also be properly briefed on every action of the government and party executives to avoid speculations that could instigate crisis.

While commending the party chairman for his supports to the youths, he promised to continue to contribute his quota to the success of the party.

On his part, the southern senatorial district chairman of the party hailed the organizers for the forum, which he said had reawakened the consciousness of everyone to their roles and responsibilities to move the party forward.

He urged the youths to remain committed to party success while he equally urged them to cooperate with the Youth Development Committee, ” which will be meeting them soon so as to resolve on how best their interests could be well captured.”

