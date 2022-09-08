Ekiti Amotekun storms criminals’ hideout, arrests 19 suspects

The Ekiti State Security Network codenamed Amotekun corps has arrested 19 suspects at different criminal hideouts across the state.

The Amotekun corps commander, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (retd), revealed that the suspects were apprehended by the operatives during a raid on flash points in Atikankan, Okela and Okeiyinmi areas of the state capital.

He said out of the suspects, thirteen were arrested in Atikankan for burgling while the remaining six who were apprehended at Okela and Oke Iyimi for the offence of swindling innocent residents.

Komolafe explained that the suspected burglars were those terrorising some communities in the state while the swindlers specialise in defrauding residents in major streets on Ado-Ekiti.

The commandant noted that after the completion of necessary investigation, the suspects would be handed over to the police for prosecution.

He promised that officers of Amotekun would continue to work hard to reduce crime in the state and sought information from members of the public regarding the activities of criminal elements in their domains.

