Ekiti Amotekun storms criminals’ hideout, arrests 19 suspects

Latest News
By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
Amotekun arrests 19 suspects, Ondo Amotekun arrests 30-year-old man who shot his girlfriend, Amotekun arrests four suspects, Ondo Amotekun assures hitch-free celebration, We’ll continue to secure Southwest, Amotekun arrests Ondo teenage robbers named Anini, Oyenusi, Osunbor, Amotekun boss orders crackdown, Ondo Amotekun arrests 23-year-old, Amotekun arrests three men for allegedly killing 73-year-old man for money ritual, Ondo Amotekun arrests suspected ritualist, Amotekun arrests two, Amotekun arrests man who hacked, We never planned to invade farm, Amotekun arrests four suspects, Amotekun nabs gold miners, Don’t allow criminals to rubbish Amotekun, Amotekun operatives kill man, Amotekun kidnapped Ekiti, Oyo, Amotekun, arrest, arrests suspected kidnapper, Amotekun, Ekiti, applicants, Over 47000 apply for Amotekun jobs, Amotekun clash with Ibarapa youths, human skulls in Ondo, cemetery, Amotekun evicts northerners from Ondo forest

The Ekiti State Security Network codenamed Amotekun corps has arrested 19 suspects at different criminal hideouts across the state.

The Amotekun corps commander, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (retd), revealed that the suspects were apprehended by the operatives during a raid on flash points in Atikankan, Okela and Okeiyinmi areas of the state capital.

He said out of the suspects, thirteen were arrested in Atikankan for burgling while the remaining six who were apprehended at Okela and Oke Iyimi for the offence of swindling innocent residents.

Komolafe explained that the suspected burglars were those terrorising some communities in the state while the swindlers specialise in defrauding residents in major streets on Ado-Ekiti.

The commandant noted that after the completion of necessary investigation, the suspects would be handed over to the police for prosecution.

He promised that officers of Amotekun would continue to work hard to reduce crime in the state and sought information from members of the public regarding the activities of criminal elements in their domains.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Awolowo Dosumu: ‘I Did Not Speak With Any Journalist On Tinubu/Shettima Ticket’

Executive Director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation and Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, Ambassador Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dusumu has asked members of the public to ignore a fake news being circulated in her name on the Bola Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC)….

Kaduna Train Hostage Negotiator Now In Our Safe Custody ― DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Wednesday, confirmed that the self-acclaimed Kaduna train hostage negotiator, Tukur Mamu, is in its safe custody….

We’re Losing Wives To Okada Riders, Police Officers Allege, Protest 18 Months Unpaid Salaries In Osun

The police special constabularies in Osun State, on Wednesday, took to the streets of Osogbo, the state capital to protest the non-payment of their 18 months’ salaries….

EDITORIAL: ASUU’s Indefinite Strike


THE strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has become one of the most embarrassing pointers to the collapse of the fabric of trade disputes in Nigeria. Last week…

Ekiti Amotekun storms criminals’ hideout, arrests 19 suspects

You might also like
Latest News

Allow Amotekun to carry sophisticated weapons to defend our people ― Gov Akeredolu

Latest News

Ondo Amotekun nab three kidnap suspects of burial guests

Latest News

Ekiti communities cry for help over incessant invasion of gunmen

Latest News

Amotekun arrests ex-convicts, six others for armed robbery in Ekiti

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More