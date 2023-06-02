‘YOMI AYELESO writes on the level of work at the Ekiti State Cargo International Airport and the expected completion to meet the October date set for the commencement of commercial passenger flight operations.

Contrary to what many people believe about the Ekiti State International Cargo Airport, a visit to the project site has shown that work is in the advanced stages towards the delivery of the project in the next few months by the contractor handling it.

The airport project conceived by the administration of former governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, had its test flight on the 3.2km runway on October 15, 2022, amid fanfare, with the former minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, performing the test flight from Abuja.

According to the former governor, Fayemi, the airport project was put in place to serve as a catalyst for the socio-economic development of the state. Regarded as one of the few states with huge agricultural potential, the state’s produce is expected be transported from the cargo airport to the international market which is expected to shore up the economy, among other advantages of the airport for the state.

Even though people and stakeholders expected more from the project after a test flight in October last year, it must be said that a visit to the project will put a stop to negative impressions about the project.

Arguably, the transition of government from Fayemi’s administration to the new helmsman, Biodun Oyebanji, understandably might have slowed down the pace of work at the airport; however, it is not correct to say that work has stopped on the site.

From the completed runaway, meteorological garden, 36cm thick passenger apron, and 40cm thick cargo apron designed to take even the biggest aircraft, to the nearly-completed passenger terminal, the control tower and the expected donation of instrument landing equipment by a prominent individual from the state, the airport is taking shape and will soon be ready for operations. Day and night, men were seen working and putting finishing touches at the project site.

The Federal Government has now approved and awarded the contract for the cargo terminal at the airport. Although the contractor had yet to resume work at the site as of the time of this report, there is increasing optimism that work will commence soon on the cargo side of the airport.

To further advance the completion of the project in record time, a legal icon and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola, has shown commitment to invest in the instrument landing system, aerodrome ground lighting system, and a befitting car park in the airport. Also, a former governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Ojo, it was gathered, has promised to build the airport’s fire tender building.

In April this year, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, along with the state governor, turned the sod for an air force operational base at the airport. According to Amao, the base, when completed, will provide operational support services to Nigerian Air Force platforms operating in the South-West geo-political zone of the country and bolster response to security challenges in Ekiti, as well as, other states from the zone.

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) project manager, Simon Hu, stated that the company was determined to deliver the project by August to meet the October date for commercial flight operations.





He stated that all equipment needed for completion had been acquired, and that the airport is being built with quality specifications to compete with leading airports across the world. He further disclosed that the initial contract for the airport was awarded at N11.5 billion.

On his part, Air Vice Marshal Adeniyi Ojuawo (retd) who is the technical adviser at the airport said Governor Biodun Oyebanji had given the go-ahead to deliver the project by October 2023 for passenger flight operations.

Ojuawo, the House of Representatives member-elect for Ekiti South Federal Constituency 1 said, “As it is, it can take daylight, good weather flights. We are already talking to airlines in the country, and everything will soon be finalized. This project has come to stay, and we will soon see the results of the vision of the former governor, Dr Fayemi.”

The lawmaker-elect, who dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the airport was unnecessary, a waste of resources, and consequently had been abandoned by Oyebanji, said the airport would enhance the socio-economic development of the state.

Ojuawo said, “The airport will bring about transformation. As a cargo airport, it will help this state and its neighbouring agrarian areas. It will open the state to the international market. It will also create employment opportunities and attract numerous developments.

“Contractors are working day and night to deliver the first phase of the project to the admiration of the former governor, Fayemi, who is doing everything possible, even outside office, to see to the success of the laudable project. Major equipment and facilities needed at the airport are being put in place in line with international standards.

“Anyone who is not here cannot believe the level of work the airport has reached. As you can see, the passengers’ terminal building is nearing perfection; the control tower will be delivered soon, the meteorological garden will be completed, among other progress made on the airport project.

“We heard a lot of things, but the truth of the matter is, anywhere in the world, airport construction is not like a residential building that you can finish in one breath. The work here will continue. Don’t forget, recently, former President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned a project at the airport in Lagos. You can remember when that airport was opened.

“Look at the Akure airport which was commissioned years ago; their terminal building is still under construction. What they are using is a makeshift building, and they are also building a new tower as we speak.”

Speaking on planned support from individuals to the airport, the retired military officer said, “Our people both home and abroad have shown readiness to support the airport towards delivering a world-class project. Baba Afe Babalola is top on the list, and a series of commitments have been made by him that people will begin to see any moment from now.”