Ekiti AG advises Amotekun boss on gender equality in recruitment process

Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda has issued a Legal Advisory to the Chairman, Ekiti State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps, to ensure gender equality and women empowerment in the recruitment of persons into the corps.

This call, according to the Attorney General, became necessary as his office has received several communications from concerned persons and groups in the State on the need to ensure that the recruitment exercise into the Ekiti State Security Network Agency takes into consideration, the state’s policy of gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Advising the chairman further, Fapohunda stated that the Ekiti State Equal Opportunities Law, 2013, states the legal obligation of the Government of Ekiti State to provide a work environment in which employment opportunities are open to all qualified persons without discrimination on the basis of sex, age, religion, disability, ethnic group, economic status or any other attribute.

“The Ekiti State Security Network Agency Law, 2020 asserts the commitment of the Government of Ekiti State to the principle of equal opportunity in the recruitment of eligible persons into the Agency.

There is no provision in the Law that expressly or otherwise states that only persons of a certain gender shall be qualified to be recruited into Amotekun Corps.

“The Ekiti State Sustainable Development Goals Law, 2019 among others, proclaims the commitment of the Government of Ekiti State to realising development policies, plans, and programmes aimed at women’s advancement in different spheres.

This includes the Ekiti State Gender and Development Policy 2011, which identifies the empowerment of women as the central issue in determining the status of women in Ekiti State.

“The Government of Ekiti State recognises the critical role of women’s access to paid employment in realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“Increasing women’s access to paid work is crucial for boosting growth, achieving equality, and reducing poverty in Ekiti State, and is therefore imperative for making progress towards the attainment of other SDGs such as ending poverty (SDG 1), ending hunger (SDG 2), improving health and well-being (SDG 3), ensuring quality education (SDG 4), promoting decent work (SDG 8) and reducing inequalities (SDG 10)”, he said.

The Attorney General, however, stated that the Agency’s Governing Board has the overall responsibility for the effective operation of this policy and for ensuring compliance with the relevant statutory framework affirming gender equality and women’s empowerment in the recruitment of persons into the Agency.

