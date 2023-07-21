On Thursday, the Ekiti State Police Command arraigned a 40-year-old woman, Funmilayo Aduloju, before the Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado Ekiti, on a charge of assault, for allegedly biting a lady and causing serious injury in the process.

According to the police prosecutor, Inspector Johnson Okunade, the incident occurred on July 12, around 8.30 p.m, in the Ekute area of Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The defendant, Funmilayo Aduloju, is accused of assaulting one Adetutu Abegunde by biting her left eye during a physical altercation, which resulted in severe injury.

“The offence contravened Section 185 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State 2021,” Inspector Okunade stated.

During the court proceedings, the defendant, Funmilayo Aduloju, pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against her. Her counsel, Opeyemi Esan, implored the court to grant her bail, assuring that she would not evade trial.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Mr A.O Adeosun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety who must provide an equal amount as collateral.

The case has been adjourned until August 3rd, to allow the prosecution time to examine the case file and prepare their witnesses.

The alleged victim, Adetutu Abegunde, is said to be receiving medical attention for the injury sustained during the altercation. Further details surrounding the cause of the dispute have not been disclosed at this time.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…

PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’

It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…

OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu

Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…

VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up

A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…

Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete

For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…

The anarchy in the South-East

THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…