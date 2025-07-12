Ekiti 2026: Segun Oni dissociates self from guber posters

A former governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, has dissociated himself from a campaign poster to contest the 2026 governorship election in the state.

Oni, who was the governor between 2007 and 2010 contested the 2022 governorship election under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and lost to the incumbent governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

While Oyebanji was declared winner with 187,057 votes representing 53.16%, Oni came in distant second by scoring 82,211 votes, which is 23.37% of the total votes cast in the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed June 20, 2026, as the date for the governorship election and between October 20 and November 10, 2025 as a period for political parties to elect their candidates for the poll.

Tribune Online gathered that residents of the state woke up on Saturday to the 2026 Governorship poster of the former governor under the platform of the coalition, African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Our correspondent observed that the posters had the name and photograph of Oni with the ADC logo and the inscriptions as l ‘Only One Term’ and ‘Ekiti ko’ya’

The posters were pasted at conspicuous locations in the state, especially areas such as Irona roundabout, Adedayo road, Fajuyi among others in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

However, when contacted by Tribune Online, the 70-year-old former governor denied knowledge of the 2026 governorship campaign posters

He noted that his media aide, Moses Jolayemi, has issued a public statement dissociating himself from the viral posters seen across the state on Saturday.

In the statement, the camp of Oni said, “Our attention has been drawn to the posters pasted overnight suggesting that Asiwaju Segun Oni is running in the next governorship election in Ekiti state under the umbrella of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“We wish to state categorically that this did not emanate from us and we have no idea who the sponsors are.

“In debunking this, Oni said, this could be out of love or out of mischief, but whatever it is, I did not authorise it and I am not part of it. I, Segun Oni, cannot be stampeded into taking any action.”

