Ekiti 2026: PDP remains credible platform to defeat APC — Aspirant

The governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2026 Governorship election in Ekiti State, Dr Wole Oluyede has appealed to members of the party to remain united and committed to the success of the PDP in the next year’s poll.

Oluyede who was the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress(ADC) in the 2022 election in the state, said even though he has influence in the coalition party, he would remained in the PDP towards defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress in the election.

The spokesperson of Oluyede,Gani Salau in a statement on Wednesday said the aspirant spoke during an enlarged meeting of the team in Ikere-Ekiti.

He added that in the last few years he has committed resources into the building of the opposition party across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state, expressing optimism that he would pick the ticket of the PDP and lead the party to victory in the June 20, 2026 election.

According to him, ” I want to assure all party members that this is the only platform that we can use to defeat the APC and its candidate in this our dear State and as you all know, I remain a formidable and leading gubernatorial aspirant in this party which I promise to lead the party to victory in the 2026 election by the special grace of God.

” I have nothing against those that defected to the ADC because our constitution makes it clear that there is freedom of association but what is important for me is to win the forthcoming election and serve the people of Ekiti State under the PDP and victory is certain.

“I was the candidate of the ADC in the 2022 gubernatorial election so, those that are in the party are my people and I still have influence there but I remain a gubernatorial aspirant under our party which I strongly hope to use as a platform to serve Ekiti people in 2026.

” I only want to inform you that ADC is a party for the 2027 general elections and I want to advise our people to let us concentrate more on the gubernatorial election here so that we can be victorious.”

The aspirant called on the party members to intensify efforts and continue their mobilization drive at the grassroots in a bid to ending the reign of the APC which he said has failed the people of Ekiti.