Ekiti 2026: Oyebanji’s second term and his statewide endorsements

‘YOMI AYELESO reports that with the latest unanimous endorsement of Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for a second term by stakeholders in the Northern Senatorial District—following earlier endorsements from the other two districts—the coast appears clear for the governor ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the state.

As residents and political stakeholders in Ekiti State await the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to blow the whistle and officially announce the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2026 governorship election, events in the state have indicated a high level of readiness.

Expected to be conducted possibly around the second quarter of next year, the governorship poll, going by current indices, might yield an unprecedented dimension and outcome—a clear departure from previous elections in the state since 1999, if current trends are anything to go by.

The incumbent governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, popularly referred to as BAO by his admirers, was inaugurated in October 2022. He will complete his first term in 2026, and from all indications, he will be running for a second term in office—even though he has not publicly declared his intention.

Oyebanji, who assumed office on his six-pillar ‘Shared Prosperity Agenda’ that cuts across all strata of governance, has been meticulously implementing the programme to the admiration of residents over the last two and a half years. The administration will clock three years on October 16, 2025.

From road infrastructure to healthcare investment; welfare of workers and pensioners; investment in agriculture, educational support, care for the elderly and vulnerable citizens, and human capital development, the Oyebanji-led government has made remarkable progress and impact in the lives of the state’s people.

The governor’s approach to governance has practically silenced opposition voices within the state, with leading opposition figures praising and supporting him. Although some are regrouping ahead of next year’s poll, political analysts believe it will be a tall order to unseat the governor.

Many within and outside the state have praised the governor for his unique and inclusive governance style, which has earned him accolades and recognition from reputable organisations, including Silverbird Television, Vanguard and New Telegraph newspapers.

Within the state, the governor’s impact has been significantly felt across all sectors, resulting in a litany of endorsements and support for him to run for a second term until 2030. From pensioners to artisans, labour unions, workers, traditional institutions, youth and women groups, there has been a consistent declaration of support.

Beyond associations and groups, stakeholders from the three senatorial districts in the state have also declared support for the governor to remain in office until 2030. In a notable development, the state caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) recently passed a vote of confidence in the governor and endorsed him for a second term—a move political observers describe as novel and unprecedented in the state’s recent political history.

Strikingly, even non-partisan individuals and groups have declared support for Oyebanji’s second term, leading many to suggest that he might face one of the easiest gubernatorial elections in the state’s history, all things being equal.

In November last year, the Southern Senatorial District kicked off the zonal endorsements, followed by the Central District in February. The Northern Senatorial District completed the sequence on Tuesday, April 29.

Citing achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare and human capital development—as well as the governor’s inclusive governance style—leaders and stakeholders in the Northern District rolled out the drums to endorse Oyebanji and his deputy, Chief Monisade Afuye, for a second term. The district comprises Oye, Ikole, Ido-Osi, Moba and Ilejemeje local government areas.

Emphasising the importance of continuity in sustaining development, the leaders stated that Oyebanji’s administration has laid a solid foundation for transformative progress that must not be disrupted. They stressed that his second term would ensure the completion of numerous impactful projects, safeguard Ekiti’s future and elevate the state to new heights of prosperity.

Prominent leaders at the endorsement event included Senator Cyril Fasuyi (Ekiti North); House of Representatives members, Hon. Akinlayo Kolawole and Hon. Akin Rotimi; Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Adeboye Aribasoye; APC state chairman, Sola Eleshin and former and serving members of both the state and National Assembly, including congressman Bimbo Daramola.

Senator Fasuyi, who moved the endorsement motion—ratified through a thunderous voice vote—praised Governor Oyebanji for his leadership and grassroots development. He emphasised that the governor had impacted all local governments in the Ekiti North District with transformative projects.

Describing the governor as a man of his word whose actions reflect his campaign promises, the senator said, “The governor has done well—he has overperformed—and we have all seen it. This is the first time we’re seeing all political parties endorse a sitting governor.

“He has delivered on all six pillars of his administration. Ekiti North has felt his presence; we have felt his impact in all five local governments, and a good turn deserves another.

“So, I, Senator Cyril Fasuyi, representing the good people of Ekiti North, move a motion today, April 29, 2025, for the endorsement of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and his deputy, Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Afuye, to contest for a second term from 2026 to 2030.”

Chairman of the Ekiti North Progressive Leaders’ Forum, Chief Alaba Abejide, said the governor has ensured that governance benefits are felt at the grassroots. According to him, the path to sustained growth and good governance lies in re-electing Oyebanji.

He said, “Governor Oyebanji has governed with integrity, competence and compassion. In just over two years, his administration has had tangible impacts in key areas. His inclusive approach has brought together a broad coalition of interests, fostering peace and stability while ensuring governance benefits are felt at the grassroots. Whether it’s better roads, improved farm settlements, upgraded schools, or enhanced healthcare programmes, the results are visible and tangible.”

Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, commended the governor for his exceptional leadership and the tangible development across the state. He vowed that no individual or group would be allowed to disrupt the state’s development, emphasising unity and collective effort to sustain the gains under Oyebanji’s administration.

Responding on behalf of the governor, the Special Adviser on Political Matters and Inter-party Affairs, Chief Jide Awe, expressed gratitude to leaders and stakeholders for their overwhelming support and described their confidence as a humble reminder of their collective responsibility to serve.

While assuring that the administration remains committed to delivering the dividends of democracy, the governor reiterated that all decisions and projects are guided by the overarching goal of improving citizens’ quality of life.

Commenting on the series of endorsements, the state Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, said support for Oyebanji will continue ahead of the 2026 election, given his developmental programmes and impactful projects across all 16 local government areas.

He said, “From all indications, this trend will continue. People across the state and beyond are recognising a man who has selflessly served Ekiti and fulfilled his campaign promises.

“These endorsements reflect the landmark achievements of Governor Oyebanji. The only thing left is for us to continue pleading with him to heed the call. All three senatorial districts are urging him to contest for a second term.

“The requests will persist until Mr. Governor speaks out. He is doing wonders daily—a trustworthy leader. His humility and inclusive principles have strengthened democracy, and the state is gradually turning into a one-party state.

“I want to assure our people that the governor is irrevocably committed to the progress and advancement of Ekiti—politically, economically, culturally and in all other sectors. I foresee a future where Governor Oyebanji is celebrated as the best governor to have ruled Ekiti State.”