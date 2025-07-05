Ekiti 2026: I’m contesting to bring prosperity — Emmanuel Fayose

The governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2026 election in Ekiti State, Otunba Emmanuel Fayose, has revealed that his intention to contest next year’s poll is to deploy his experience in the private sector to bring prosperity to the state.

Emmanuel, who is the younger brother of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, dismissed the wave of endorsements for the incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji, stating that such endorsements would not necessarily translate into votes on June 20, 2026.

The ICT expert made the remarks in Ado-Ekiti and Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Areas during his statewide grassroots familiarization tour of the state’s 16 local government areas.

He explained that the purpose of the tour is to solicit the support of party leaders, executive members, and supporters for his ambition to secure the party’s ticket for the election.

ALSO READ: Kwankwaso can’t run on our platform in 2027 — NNPP

The aspirant, who was warmly received by party faithful and stakeholders, appealed for unity and commitment within the party in a bid to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

“Let us embrace unity and oneness. Let us shun anything that will divide us. Let’s go into the forthcoming election as one indivisible house. We need unity to defeat this APC government, and by God’s grace, we will win.

“I came here to greet you and to inform you of my ambition to contest the 2026 governorship election under our great party, the PDP. Without your support, nothing can be achieved. I, therefore, solicit your support and prayers toward realizing this goal, and I believe it will surely come to pass,” he said.

Speaking on the series of endorsements received by Governor Oyebanji for a second term, the PDP chieftain said, “These endorsements are mere jamborees. They are being used as a platform to deceive the people. They are paid endorsements that cannot translate into victory for Oyebanji and the APC in the governorship poll.

“The question Ekiti people should keep asking Oyebanji is: what has he been doing with the monthly allocations coming to the state? This government has not done well. It has performed below expectations, and there is hunger and poverty in the land. People are suffering.”

Reacting to the implications of the former governor’s endorsement of Oyebanji’s second term bid, the younger Fayose stated, “It is evidently clear that while twins may come from the same parents, their characters, manners, and approaches to issues are often different. The two of us cannot act the same way or share the same mindset. Therefore, I should be judged based on who I am, not by who my brother is.”

The PDP chairman in Ado LGA, Femi Odeyemi, and his counterpart in Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA, Ademola Alade, commended the aspirant for his efforts in uniting the party, adding that all stakeholders must do everything possible to ensure the PDP’s success in the state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE