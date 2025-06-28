Ekiti 2026: Crisis in PDP NWC may affect party’s chances — Aspirant warns

A governorship aspirant in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Funmilayo Ogun, has warned the warring National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to close ranks and refrain from sabotaging the party’s chances in the 2026 governorship election in the state.

Ogun warned that the crisis in PDP NWC over the Secretaryship of the party between Senator Samuel Anyanwu and the NWC leadership may jeopardize the party’s chances, despite being well-positioned to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ekiti poll.

The former State Secretary of the PDP gave the warning in her reaction to the polarisation of the party’s national leadership over the National Secretary position, through a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media, Oladimeji Atenibiaje, on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

It could be recalled that the PDP has been entangled in an internal crisis over attempts to oust Senator Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the party.

In her reaction, Funmi Ogun said the issue of the National Secretary should not take center stage over other pressing matters affecting the party.

She appealed to the warring factions to sheath their swords in the interest of the larger party membership.

Funmi Ogun said it was worrisome to party members in Ekiti State that this crisis in PDP NWC has lingered, with the potential to dampen the morale of members who have sacrificed their time and financial resources in mobilizing ahead of the June 20, 2026 governorship election.

The statement reads, “It is even more worrisome to me because I have been on the ground in Ekiti in the last two years, working hard and mobilizing through my support groups across the 16 local governments and the 177 wards, so that our party can win and change the face of governance in Ekiti State.

“Our plan is to win the coming election and change the face of governance in Ekiti. We are not happy with the present situation. Hunger and abject poverty have taken over the land.

“We are worried that our national leaders are prioritizing the issue of the National Secretary over other pressing matters.

“This shouldn’t be so. We are on the verge of winning Ekiti State with our mobilisation efforts ahead of 2026, but this crisis could thwart our chances.

“I am calling on the Alhaji Umar Damagun-led NWC to put its house in order. Let him find a common ground through which this matter can be settled.

“The PDP is bigger than the NWC and the individuals therein. This is my humble belief.”

The former commissioner expressed confidence that the PDP is strong and cohesive in Ekiti State and capable of upstaging the ruling All Progressives Congress, adding that this can only be accomplished if the party receives the necessary support and impetus from the NWC.

“The NWC is key to our winning Ekiti State in the forthcoming election. If they can reorganize, put all these crises behind them, and support the Ekiti PDP, we will win the coming electoral battle in Ekiti State, no doubt,” she said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE