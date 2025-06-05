Ekiti 2026: APC receives defected SDP chieftain, Adeshina

A former House of Assembly candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ekiti State, Adeshina Lawal, popularly known as ‘Da Silva’, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawal, a young and grassroots politician, joined the APC alongside his supporters across the state at the party’s secretariat in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Speaking with newsmen, the philanthropist-turned-politician explained that the inclusive governance style of Governor Biodun Oyebanji had endeared him to the administration and the ruling party.

He described his defection to the APC as a homecoming, promising to contribute his quota to the advancement of humanity and towards the success of the party in future elections, particularly the 2026 governorship election.

The defector, who was led by his Ado-Ekiti ward chairman, Tolu Fakorede, and local government executives, stated that he was not joining the APC to reap where he had not sown. Rather, his interest was to serve the party in actualising the yearnings and aspirations of the Ekiti people and winning future elections.

According to him, “Today, I really feel what it means to be back home. APC is my home because my family are all in the party. When I was in the SDP, my agenda was to serve humanity, and as you can witness, the present administration is like a humanitarian service to the people of Ekiti, so I am happy to join the train.

“I did not join the APC so I could contest elective positions, but I want to serve the people through the party, and I can assure our party members that their welfare is paramount to me.”

Receiving Lawal and his supporters into the party, the APC chairman in Ekiti State, Sola Elesin, appreciated him for his decision to join the progressives, assuring him and his supporters of equal treatment alongside long-standing members of the party.

“I want to assure you that you are home and that your supporters are now privileged to be called full members of this party. In our party, APC, we don’t discriminate, and I encourage you to continue to uphold the tenets and values of this party,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, commended Adeshina for his decision to join the party, adding that his membership would add greater value to the ruling party in the state.

He said, “He was ours right from his childhood days, and when he went to SDP, I was a bit worried. Now that he is back, it means we are rest assured that another big catch has been recorded in the party. This is a huge boost for us.”

