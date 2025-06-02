Ekiti 2026: APC, PDP confident of victory as INEC releases timelines for primaries

Following the release of the timetable and guidelines for the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state have expressed optimism about achieving victory in the poll.

The electoral umpire had, on Friday last week, scheduled 20 June 2026 for the governorship election while setting the period between 20 October and 10 November 2025 for political parties to conduct primaries to select their candidates.

Speaking with Tribune Online, the publicity secretary of the APC, Segun Dipe, said the ruling party received INEC’s announcement with enthusiasm, noting that the party is poised to secure an overwhelming victory.

According to him, the APC administration has positively impacted the lives of the people and would be rewarded with another term of four years.

He stated that the party leadership is confident in the governor’s ability, considering his achievements across major sectors of the economy, which he said have been acknowledged by both local and international organisations.

The APC spokesman said, “We appreciate INEC for being timely with the release of the timetable for the Ekiti election.

“I want to tell you that APC has no problem; we have prepared ourselves for a very long time and we believe that we are the party to beat.

“Right now, we don’t have any other political party matching our level of preparedness. We can’t see any party convincing the Ekiti electorate that they are better than the APC of today.”

On his part, the caretaker chairman of the PDP, Dare Adeleke, told Nigerian Tribune that the opposition party would approach the election with the sole aim of dislodging the APC government in the state, which he said has failed the people of Ekiti.

Adeleke maintained that the PDP is in the process of completing its congresses, with only the state congress remaining, calling on members to unite and prepare for the task ahead.

“We hope that INEC will be above board because the Ekiti election will be another litmus test for the commission for us to have more confidence in them. The other time, Nigerians had mixed feelings about the previous elections and now we want things to be done properly.

“It is going to be a family affair in the PDP when selecting our candidate. At the moment, we have aspirants who are already on the field and others who will still declare their intention to run.

“Our party is highly optimistic, knowing full well that we just concluded our ward and local government congresses. The state congress will follow soon. We are ready for the election and hoping for victory,” he said.

The PDP chieftain revealed that the party would present a credible and acceptable candidate from the numerous aspirants, who would galvanise the party towards victory in the 20 June 2026 poll.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE