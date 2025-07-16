Ekiti 2026: ADC not threat to PDP’s victory — Guber aspirant

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State and governorship aspirant, Mrs Funmilayo Ogun, has revealed that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) would not be a threat to the party in achieving victory in the 2026 governorship election.

Ogun, a former commissioner for works in the state, noted that the internal wrangling in the PDP has been laid to rest with the resolutions on the National Secretary position, in which Senator Samuel Anyanwu would continue in the office.

The party chieftain spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Wednesday, while addressing her supporters across the three senatorial districts at her campaign office.

She appealed to members of the party to remain resolute and committed to the PDP, assuring them that the party would compete and win the next year’s election.

The former state secretary of the party dismissed the insinuations that the newly announced coalition platform would take over the structures of the PDP in Ekiti, noting those joining the ADC would soon return to the party.

According to her, in the last two years, she has visited all the wards and communities, mobilization support for the party, expressing optimism of picking the ticket of the PDP and leading the party to victory.

Ogun, when asked about the crisis within the PDP, said, ” I’m not worried because every organisation goes through problems, every organisation has internal issues and problems, but the important thing is the conflict resolution mechanisms.

“As far as today is concerned, the National Working Committee(NWC), the national body of our party, they are resolving issues, they have made up their mind, they said we should remain united as one. There were issues that had to do with the national secretary, and those have been resolved.

“The NWC are united and all working together now. So, I think they are channelling the path towards resolving these issues, and that will also affect us in Ekiti state because of the lingering problems that affected the conclusion of the congresses and things like that. But now that the issues have been resolved, they are working towards the National Convention.

“So very soon, I believe the congresses in Ekiti State will be concluded, and that has nothing to do with the timetable for primaries released by INEC. I want to assure our people that the PDP will soon bounce back in Ekiti.

“I have been on my mission of consultation, reconciliation and mobilisation for the past two years. I remain focused that this PDP will win Ekiti State and by this time in 2026, I will be the governor in the government house.”

Dismissing the threat of the ADC, the governorship aspirant said, “There’s no new party(ADC) that can come and make any meaningful move. We have just a few months to the primaries and we are a few months into the election. Then you see people coming with a new party to the state, it won’t work, it may not really work. But I’m not really bothered about that.

“PDP is not dead in Ekiti, the party is alive, and I am happy that today we still have dedicated members. These people you are seeing, they are the people working in their wards, they are the grassroots people. I am going forward and I’m going to push it to the end and I will win that ticket and I will win the election come 2026.”

