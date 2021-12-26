Ekiti 2022: We’II replicate successful Lagos’ continuity agenda in Ekiti ― Lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Omowumi Ogunlola, has declared that the continuity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government would be sustained during the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State.

She said that she does not doubt that the APC will floor the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the poll going by the soaring acceptability of the party among Ekiti people across the 177 wards in the state.

Ogunlola who spoke in Aramoko-Ekiti, in Ekiti-West Council Area of Ekiti State at the weekend during the maiden edition of “Meet the Constituents” organised to render her account of stewardship since she was elected in 2019, boasted that the ruling APC would win with wide margin considering superlative achievements of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Ogunlola, who is representing Ekiti West/ /Ijero/Efon federal Constituency said the PDP will have difficulty in persuading the Ekiti people to vote out APC because the governor has endeared the party to many through his populist policies, which has made life abundant for the masses.

“Governor Kayode Fayemi has been doing well in the state and people including traditional rulers testify to this laudable works. We should repeat what is good because everyone is talking and boastful about the impact of the continuity in Lagos. We are campaigning for that here in Ekiti. I am for continuity and we will achieve that come June 18, 2022, ” she said.

Giving her account of stewardship, the lawmaker summarized her achievements as effective representation, youth and women empowerment, skill acquisition programmes, educational enhancement and socio-economic development.

Ogunlola said she had sponsored three bills that have scaled through the first reading, adding that the bills when finally passed would have direct impacts on the well-being of Nigerians.

According to her, “It is imperative to note that as a legislator, my primary duty and responsibility is to make laws for the peace, order and good governance of the nation, but I seized every opportunity at my disposal to bring development to our people.

“To the glory of God I have been able to construct a maternity health centre in Ejiyan-Ekiti, Police post in Ikoro-Ekiti, an ultra-modern Town Hall in Ijero, install solar lights in various communities in the constituency and construct two blocks of 12 classrooms in Okemesi-Ekiti as well as a block of six classrooms in Iroko-Ekiti.

“I also facilitated the provision of ICT tools in Ijero High School, trained 2000 youths in vocational skills, distributed 60 sewing machines, 40 generators, 10wheel chairs, 20 grinding machines, 14 vehicles, 61 motorcycles to the constituents.

“Others were the construction of a 2 bedroom flat to a widow in the constituency, solar boreholes in various locations, a bursary for students, disbursement of cash to constituents, distribution of WAEC past questions for SS3 students, facilitation of various grants to the constituents.”

The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Felix Ajakaye commended Ogunlola for being a true representative of the people that elected her to the green chamber, saying the people felt her impact in the past two years.

Ajakaye, represented by Revd Father Emmanuel Akingbade advised Ogunlola not to relent in his efforts to bring development to the constituency, urging other lawmakers to emulate her.

The Ekiti Central Senatorial leader, Elder Odekulodu Jekoyemi and Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government, Professor Adio Folayan described Ogunlola as a promise keeper, going about her excellent legislative performance.

