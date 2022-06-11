Ekiti 2022: Voters will give Oyebanji landslide victory —Ehinlawo, APC chieftain

In this interview by ‘YOMI AYELESO, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and Chairman of the EKSU Alumni Endowment Committee, Prince Soji Ehinlawo, speaks on the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti and the chances of the APC candidate.

What gives you the impression that the APC candidate has what it takes to lead the state and sustain the legacies of the present government?

I have no doubt that Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO) and the APC represent the best choice for Ekiti State and the people if we are very desirous of lifting the state much higher and not draw back the hand of the clock. He is the most qualified of the candidates that have presented themselves for this election. This is a man who at 27 was the secretary of the Ekiti State creation committee; helped to draft and has been fully conversant with the vision and plan of development for Ekiti State as set out by its founding fathers. In addition, for over 11 years, Oyebanji has served in key government positions in Ekiti – helping to craft and implement government policies and gaining considerable insight and experience – which none of the contenders can claim to match. And in respect of the programmes and ideas which have been put forward by the candidates, Oyebanji’s and APC set of programmes and ideas represent the most coherent, realistic, comprehensive, effective and practical for moving Ekiti forward. These programmes which are segmented around key areas such as infrastructure development and industrialisation, youth development and job creation, aggressive agricultural and rural development, human capital development, active development and promotion of tourism, arts and culture as well as the sustenance of good governance and continued promotion of integrity.

Are you not worried by the threat posed by the opposition parties, especially the PDP and the SDP?

Based on what I have seen and reports coming from the field, I know that all the three major candidates have been making efforts to reach out to the people. However, it does appear to me that the candidate of the APC has the biggest and widest field and media presence. He has been taking his campaign to all the nooks and crannies of Ekiti State and it is clear that based on the presence and feedback at those campaign outreaches, he certainly has the most acceptability by the people. His campaigns have been greeted by such enthusiastic and tumultuous response that is yet to be seen in any of the other camps. Even his media presence is overwhelming and consistent. Based on these, it is not difficult to conclude that the APC and the Oyebanji campaign is way ahead of others and seem to be coasting to a very significant victory. Across the length and breadth of Ekiti, he is being referred to as the people’s choice and he has had such an overwhelming and enthusiastic reception by the people.

I have no doubt that the people will not only give him victory on election day, but are most likely to give him a landslide victory. Let me be clear, it is obvious that the weakest of the party political structures in respect of this election is the SDP. In fact, we are not even sure which of the existing factions of that political party is the authentic one. Indeed, one of the key national leaders of the SDP recently disowned both factions. So, one could argue that the candidate of the SDP is even standing on a very faulty foundation. Even in respect of his own faction, there are no viable structures across the state – in the local governments and wards. How can such a party even imagine that it has any real chance? On the part of the PDP, it is deeply polarized and has lost considerable following on account of the overbearing inclinations of its “Emperor” which has led to desertion of the party and its candidate by even the remaining leaders within its fold. On the other hand, the APC has found a way to close ranks amongst its leaders and it seems to be a more united party and is daily receiving defectors from all the other parties. The structures at the local levels and at the state have become increasingly stronger and it is no wonder that many are already predicting an overwhelming victory for the party in the impending election.





Your interest in the poll has been high even though you are from neighboring Ondo State. What is the interest all about?

Ekiti state is the neighboring state of Ondo and naturally, Ondo and Ekiti have several interactions and linkages. What affects one of course impacts the other in many ways. On account of this, it is imperative that those of us who are progressive minded from Ondo state continue to support good governance in Ekiti state and join the collective efforts of our compatriots in Ekiti not to allow the state to derail. Also, I spent a significant part of my life in Ekiti state – having studied at what was then Ondo State University, Ado- Ekiti and therefore the University and Ekiti state helped to shape me. Consequently, I should be interested in the place that has, in some way, contributed to transforming my life. Finally, I have quite a good number of friends of Ekiti state extraction, and I have no doubt in my mind that on account of this, I should be very interested in the future fortunes of the state. In effect, Ekiti state could be said to be my second home state. So, based on the background which I have clearly given here, I have no doubt in my mind that there are very legitimate reasons for my very avid interest in the next Governorship election in the state – indeed an anxiety to ensure that we have in place a government – after this election that is able to consolidate on the achievements of the John Kayode Fayemi Administration and take Ekiti state to much greater heights.