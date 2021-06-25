Ekiti 2022: Residents will vote for personality, not political parties ― APC chieftain

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) and governorship aspirant in Ekiti state, Chief Demola Popoola has revealed that residents would file out to elect a new governor during next year’s poll based on the personalities of the candidates and not for political parties.

Popoola who said the contributions and capacity of the candidates would play a critical role in the governorship poll said that he was determined to bring his wealth of experience to bear in governing the state when given the chance in 2022.

The APC leader from Oye-Ekiti, in Oye local government area of the state who spoke with journalists, noted that he would work through his plans to banish poverty from the land through a deliberate and concerted effort in creating jobs by industrializing the state.

While commending the present government of Dr Kayode Fayemi for his infrastructural, agricultural and educational investment, he stated that a lot needed to be done in boosting the state’s economic life with policies that would be friendly and conducive to investors.

According to him, it takes people like him with the right connections with both local and international investors in harnessing the natural resources available in the state towards taking Ekiti from the civil service state to an industrial one that would not solely depend on monthly allocation from the federation account.

He said, “The governor has done well in the area of agriculture, education and infrastructure but the foundation he has laid, that is what I want to build on, I want to industrialize the state. There is a lot of natural resources in this state that has not to be tapped. We have to develop our skills and create jobs through vocational training for our youths.

“Don’t forget I manage all airports runaway in the country and I recently went to Turkey and I discovered there was a machine that produces gold and I have told them to come to Ekiti, we can make it here in the state.

“We will also establish cottage industries that will give jobs to our graduate youths to transform the state. I am not happy that a lot of our youths are riding Okada. I am one of the three major contractors in the aviation sector.

“I have the network to develop Ekiti especially in the area of industry and through mechanize agriculture that will enhance effective output. I am for serious business and I just finished my retreat in Ibadan with my economic, political and historical team, I am coming with a blueprint\roadmap for 15 years for Ekiti.”

Popoola who lamented the current crisis within APC expressed optimism that all the contending gladiators would resolve their differences in the interest of the party.

“I am alone and I don’t belong to any of the tendencies within the Ekiti APC. This coming election, people are not going to vote for political parties, people will vote for the individuals. I am the only neutral person that has joined the raise and I am working and people are accepting me.

“I don’t want to get involved in the internal crisis of the party, I am a lone ranger, I am going to work out my plans towards getting the ticket of the party. Going and write it down, the election will be surprising,” he said.

He disclosed that his foundation would be empowering the people of the state with about N50 million for 100 beneficiaries in each of the 16 local government areas in his continued efforts to alleviate the suffering of the citizens.

“I want to touch the lives of the people positively and I am not interested in deceiving the people. I can assure you that support for me is support for Ekiti development,” he added.

