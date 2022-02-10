Ekiti 2022: Prepare for upset, ADP tells APC, PDP

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be ready for an upset at the forthcoming governorship poll in Ekiti State, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) national chairman, Alhaji Yabagi Yusuf Sani, has said.

He spoke at the presentation of the certificate of return to the candidate of the party for the election, Mrs Kemi Elebute-Hallae in Abuja.

Sani was confident that the ADP would spring a surprise at the poll because the party processes all that is required to win under a free and fair contest.

He claimed that the ADP candidate was on a mission to liberate the people of the state from the abject poverty being inflicted on Ekiti since its creation despite the numerous human and material resources of the state.

Calling on the people to vote massively for the party during the election, irrespective of their political affiliations, the chairman assured that Ekiti an under ADP government would be a reference point of good governance in the country as emphasis would on developmental programmes propelled mainly by women and the youths

On her part, the candidate, who commended the leadership of the party for giving her the opportunity to prove her mettle, said she was in the race to change the narrative of governance in the state, describing the ADP as the alternative credible platform for the Ekiti people.

She explained that she was not afraid to confront the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and others as well as their leaders in the contest.

“I am in the race to win and liberate my people; I am not blaming anybody for the situation we are in now. All our brothers that have been ruling the state since its creation has tried their best. Now, let a woman try it. If I am given the opportunity, I will do it better

“The existing and established political parties: PDP, APC and others as well as their leaders, such as former Governors Ayodele Fayose, Segun Oni, the incumbent, Kayode Fayemi, are no threat to my aspiration of becoming the first elected female governor of the state; rather, they are assets to me because they are all my big uncles and I am consulting with then,” she said.

