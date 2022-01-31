Ekiti 2022: Political parties promise inclusion of PWDs in electoral process

Ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, political parties have promised the maximum inclusion of People Living With Disabilities (PWD) in their activities leading to the poll.

The chairman of the state Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), Ifedayo Iyaniwura who spoke during a civic and political organisation lab at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital noted that politics is a game of numbers and that they would not joke with the population of PWDs, advising them to actively participate in the process.

The event was organized by a non-governmental organization, Inclusive Friends Association in collaboration with Participate Today and National Endowment For Democracy (NED).

The IPAC chairman urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make the election process especially voting less cumbersome for the special persons, saying their participation would go a long way to improve the standard of elections and democracy in the country.

The Executive Director of IFA, Grace Jerry said that the participation of PWDs has gone beyond the routine electoral process of registering for elections, voting and contesting for any elective position, adding that they should be part of making decisions in the political space.

She also tasked the political parties to make provisions for PWDs in their constitutions, produce accessible materials and venues for their meetings.

According to her, “The civic and political participation of persons with disabilities has generally gone beyond the routine electoral process. These shifts bounce on the inclusivity of persons with disabilities at administrative offices as executives at the local, state, and national levels; political parties’ executives, and policy formulation processes.

“Political party document like the constitution, manifesto should include clear provisions on the administrative, legal and political inclusion of PWDs.

“They should produce campaign materials in accessible formats such as braille forms, audio, sign language/subtitled videos and ensure that venues for meetings and campaign activities are accessible.”

Speaking at the event, the secretary of the Association of Persons with Disabilities in Ekiti State, Olajide Funsho, advocated that political parties should have PWDs as their candidates and running mate, saying they have been marginalized in the political terrain.

Olajide said “It is mainly about the inclusion of PWDs where we have been marginalized both in the political space and in the electoral process. We often complain about the absence of braille ballot paper, magnifying glasses for the albinos, infographics for persons with hearing impairments, and the inaccessible polling unit during the electoral process.

“At least among the National Assembly members, we should be able to have a woman from every state, also have a PWDs as well. If this is a commitment political parties can make or sign into, then the better for us at the end of the day because PWDs have the capacities to occupy such positions.”

The programs officer of IFA, Stephen Idoko said the event became necessary to guarantee the political and public rights of PWDs for them to be part of elections and democratic decisions in the state.