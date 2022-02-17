Ekiti 2022: PDP group denies alliance with Segun Oni

A group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, the Repositioning Group, has debunked the claim by former Governor of the State, Chief Segun Oni, that members of the group were forming what he described as a grand collation with him to win the June 18 governorship election.

Oni had on Wednesday revealed that members of the factional group in the PDP were planning with him a collation in his new party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the poll.

But, the chairman of the repositioning group, Alaba Agboola in a statement on Thursday said there was no meeting or alignment with the former governor on his ambition in the SDP, saying they remained in the PDP to work for the party’s candidate, Bisi Kolawole.

He said: “Members of the Ekiti PDP Repositioning Group are not political Harlots who move from parties to parties and as such cannot be part of any coalition with Oni, who obviously came to the PDP from the APC just for the purpose of using the PDP platform to contest the election.

“Most importantly, two aspirants from the Repositioning Group, Otunba Yinka Akerele and Alhaji Lateef Ajijola, who contested the PDP primary election are fully with the party’s candidate.

“Therefore, members of the Repositioning Group are in PDP and in PDP will they remain and work with other members and supporters of the party to win the June 18 governorship election. Oni should desist from this name dropping vice that will only mislead the general public.”

