Ekiti 2022: PDP crisis deepens as Oni, Olujimi, three other aspirants reject ad-hoc ward congress, allege compromise

•Approach appeal committee with your grievances – Ologbondiyan, congress secretary

Latest News
By ‘Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
PDP schedules North-West zonal congress for Feb 12, PDP summons Osun stakeholders to crucial meeting, We have not zoned, 2023: Nigerians’ll reject Buhari’s preferred candidate, We have petitioned EFCC, Be more concerned, PDP reports Ebubeagu to NSA PDP reports Ebubeagu to NSA Kwara PDP expels members over alleged anti-party offences, We won’t impose anything, PDP aspirants meet for peace talks , We did not collect, hike will double all vices , Adopt Akwa Ibom’s template , Akinsola heads PDP Caretaker Committee for Lagos, Full list of NWC, Convention will open floodgate, Ekweremadu’s committee to determine, PDP condemns renewed brutalisation , 33 aspirants slug it out , PDP national convention, South-East PDP boils as governors, Crunch PDP NEC begins in Abuja, Lagos PDP holds parallel congress, PDP adopts consensus arrangements in Kwara ward congress, PDP inaugurates 15 sub-committees, PDP accuses Umahi of sabotaging party to deliver 25% to APC in 2019 elections, Imo PDP accepts resignation, National Convention Committee, Parallel PDP congress to hold, Six jostle for chairmanship seat, PDP governors to meet ahead, Edo PDP commences E-registration, Two deputy national chairmen, Buhari signing PIB, Toll gate reintroduction'll, crisis hits Reps PDP , flags off membership E-registration exercise, PDP BoT raises committee, Appeal Court nullifies judgment, Supreme Court’s split judgment, Suspected armed robbers burgle clothing stores in Ilorin Biola Azeez, Ilorin. Items worth over N10 million were reportedly carted away by suspected armed robbers on July 6, 2021 from a clothing and accessories store in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital. The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the suspected hoodlums carted away several clothing items like designers shirts, chinos and jeans trousers, men's and ladies shoes, men's suits, and some other clothing accessories from the clothing store, popularly known as "a la mode", located along Umar Audi road, opposite old Broadway hotel, GRA, Ilorin. Lamenting the loss with the Nigerian Tribune, the owner of the store, Mr. Woye Aladegbola, said that it was only his clothing store that was burgled in a row of shops along the road. He also said that men and officers of the security agencies he reported the matter at both the 'A' and 'F' Divisional Police stations were yet to give any development on the matter. The young entrepreneur, who said that such incidents could discourage investment, called on the state government and the security agencies to improve on security matters in the state. It was only the shop that was burgled, while the burglary case was reported at F division station of the Nigeria Police and the state command of the Nigeria Security of the Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ilorin. Said he's been in the business over 10 years, the business he said he ventured into after he resigned from globacom telecommunications company. The ssd The burglary incident happened on July 6, 2021 at about 6:30 am, when my landlady on her way to work surprisingly noticed that my store had been opened. She said that she moved closer to see who could have opened it at that period of the day and was taken aback to see how everything had been scattered and saw that it has actually been burgled. She later alerted me that my store had been burgled. And I rushed down. "Worth of items carted away is around N9.8 million and with other fixtures it amounted to about N10 million plus some fractions aside other items not on insurance which were also carted away. Mr. Aladegbola who said that police had not made any arrest on the incident, expressed disappointment on the efforts of the security agencies. "When I reported at the A division of the Nigeria Police, an officer followed me down to the store and there was nothing whatsoever yet afterwards. It's so saddened that what I have laboured for for the past 20 years after leaving university was just carted away within hours of a day, all my entire savings. All what I can say is mine to sustain my family with; all gone within a twinkle of am eye. To encourage business owners in the state, I want to call on government and security agencies to assure the people of adequate security and protection. And to imagine that my store is opposite main road and just a street separates it from Senator Bukola Saraki residence, adjacent to former CBN deputy governor's house and a minute drive from Commissioner of Police official residence. These are places of prominent and important dignitaries where the store is located. It's on a highway where there should be security patrol. I don't understand why almost all items in a store could be packed. They must have come in a lorry and throughout the period it lasted no patrol. It shows there's poor security issue in the state. And till now, the police had no clue to the matter. This could really discourage investment. As it is I don't know if I could continue with the store because I wouldn't want such to happen again. The onus is on government to provide security. I'm an employer of labour. I had to lay off some of my staff. This should not be allowed to continue or else rate of unemployment and crime will continue to rise", he said. Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said that he was yet to get the report from the Divisional Police stations. The Police spokesman promised to look into the matter towards conducting investigation that would unravel the perpetrators of the crime., Ogun PDP withdraws, opening of factional state office, PDP inagurates state coordinators, appoints Zamfara caretaker committee, Fresh crisis rocks PDP, Anambra PDP guber candidate, Delta PDP crisis worsens , South-West PDP celebrates victory, Osun 2022 gubernatorial poll, true copy of Court of Appeal , Lagos PDP gets set, No place for APC, PDP urges Nigerians, Lagos council polls, Edo PDP Chairman suspended, Oredo PDP relocates secretariat, Cracks in Edo PDP, PDP reacts to EFCC, PDP govs converge on Ibadan , Lagos PDP hails Assembly , FG has lost means, PDP rolls out timetable, Press Akpabio to name sponsors We’re poised to regain, PDP constitutes North-West

The crisis rocking the Ekiti state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) took another twist on Saturday as five governorship aspirants rejected the process of the ad-hoc ward congress to elect three delegates in each of the 177 wards for the primary election ahead of the June 18 governorship poll.

The aspirants, former governor, Segun Oni; lawmaker representing Ekiti south, Senator Biodun Olujimi; former deputy governor, Professor Kolapo Olusola; former national treasurer of the party, Wale Aribisala and Lateef Ajilola described the congress as a charade and unacceptable.

The aspirants who jointly addressed journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital said the congress aimed at producing delegates for the January 26 primaries was compromised in favour of the group loyal to the former governor, Ayo Fayose.

Oni who was flanked by other aspirants expressed regretted that the materials sent to the 177 wards were allegedly hijacked, describing the situation as worrisome and would not have expected such act to be happening in the PDP.

Oni said, “What you have seen today is laughable. And this is the standard we still are as a country. It is very unfortunate. There is nothing we can do other than to complain formally. We went upstairs and also told the acting Chairman  of the ward congress panel. I believe we cannot have democracy by hijack. If anybody is a muscle man, he should apply the muscle to winning people for the party. 

“We would believe the party will take a look at what has happened. This is very unfortunate but we hope the party will find a way out of it.

“Before today, we were getting it right. We were talking across all divides and we believe we would end up together but what has happened today has shown that there is a big problem. Let me sound it that we politicians are testing the will of the people too much.

“If anybody thinks he is a muscle man who can wrestle the process out of the grip of the people, let him wait for them. And I believe they will wait for him at an appropriate corner. We must all join hands to rescue this country from this type of politics.” 

On her part, Senator Olujimi lamented that the scenario which happened in 2020 during ward congress which led to the factionalization of the party in the last two years was allowed to be repeated again.

According to her, “As for me, this a repeat of the 2020 ward congress and this is how it was on March 2020 and that is what we have been fighting up till now and repeated itself. Everything was hijacked, the committee compromised and it is a charade.“

The former deputy governor, Olusola-Eleka while describing the entire process as a charade, said, “It is quite unfortunate that an event we started with great hopes, that things will be done properly ended up what I can described as complete charade. All the materials were diverted across the state and I think the national leadership should take a look at the activities of those sent to conduct this congress because it is not acceptable,”  Eleka said.

The former national treasurer, Aribisala said, “There is no election anywhere because the team from Abuja has been compromised and we are not going to accept it. As I speak now, the Fayose group are writing the results at a popular location . If you think you are popular, things should be done properly.”

On his part, Ajijola noted that, ” There is no congress in Ekiti today, our people are in their various wards waiting for the officials of the party , including INEC officials waiting for the exercise but unfortunately, the materials have been hijacked by Fayose group. I reject any purported outcome of the congress, if they show up with any results at the end of the day.”

However, the secretary of the congress committee, Kola Ologbondiyan, who debunked the allegations, said the committee didn’t bend the rules to favour any of the factions, saying the accreditation and distribution of materials were done in the presence of all the aspirants.

The former PDP National Publicity Secretary, said, “What we have done is in line with the directives we have been given from Abuja. We did distribution of materilas in the presence of the aspirants. The aspirants would have to wait for the appeal committee if they have issues with the conduct of the congress. Our men are on the field, so we will act on all they give to us. PDP is a democratic party and if they have issues, we have internal mechanism to settle all our differences. 

“It is not our responsibility to go and monitor congress. The spirants brought two agents each to supervise the accreditation and distribution processes. They were part of the meeting where accreditation was done. As we speak no report has been given to us. PDP is a family and we have the mechanism to settle our differences.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>Click Here Now! <<

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Latest News

PSC Perm Sec’s 10-year-old son dies in domestic accident, buried in Ebonyi

Latest News

2023: I have no alliance with Tinubu — Fayemi

Latest News

Women protest half naked over insecurity in Ondo

Latest News

‘Youths need to be politically oriented, build leadership mindset to achieve a…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More