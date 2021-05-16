Ekiti 2022: Only genuine reconciliation will give PDP victory ― Olujimi

The lawmaker representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to as a matter of urgency commence a genuine reconciliation of all contending groups in Ekiti State chapter if the party wants to win the next year’s governorship poll.

Recall the party had been polarised into two factions, each loyal to her and the former governor, Ayodele Fayos,e since 2019.

Olujimi said that the party has no luxury of time as political parties participating in the governorship election ought to have conducted a primary election to pick candidates by March 2022.

He stressed that unless the Prince Uche Secondus-led PDP National Working Committee commences a genuine process of reconciliation, any attempt to delay further might spell doom for the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

She stated this on Sunday in Omuo-Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti East Council area of the state while commissioning blocks of classrooms and distribution of fertilizers and herbicides to farmers in Ekiti South.

According to her, “There is no doubt that time is running out for PDP in Ekiti. I believe that we should explore peaceful avenue before we embark on any extraneous steps. The party leadership must sit down and look at all the issues and resolve them amicably. Failure to do so will not be palatable for the party and I am sure the party is aware of this.

“If they don’t do that the party may not be able to focus on the task ahead and we don’t want the PDP to be out of the picture in 2022. What is on the ground if not well resolved, can take the PDP out of the 2022 calculation. And we need to guide against it.”

The former senate minority leader cautioned former governor, Fayose, against placing curses on perceived opponent of his anointed aspirant, Mr Bisi Kolawole, saying that such action was not only unacceptable, but condemnable.

She said that leaders in Ekiti ought to preach peace, love and reconciliation because wining elections require the support of all party men and women.

She said: “As for me, this is unacceptable. You can’t curse anyone because the business of politics needs peace and friendship. Let us even agree without conceding that his aspirant emerges, will he not need the support of those he has cursed.

“The language of leadership should be peace, love and reconciliation because political parties operate open door policy. In other words, you are free to join and you are free to leave.

“We have to be nice to each other and ensure that there is peace. I am sure that the former governor must have looked back and known that it was not proper and be ready to make amend.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE