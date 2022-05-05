Ekiti 2022: Oni condemns alleged attack on SDP members, seeks IGP intervention

Former governor and Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate for the June 18 election in Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to intervene and halt the alleged increasing attacks on members of his party in the state by suspected thugs.

The Director of Media of the Segun Oni Campaign Organisation (SOCO), Jackson Adebayo, in a statement made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, said the latest attack on SDP posters and members in the Ikole local government area and parts of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, particularly in Odo-Ado area of the town was brigandage.

He called on the IGP, “to promptly act and stop the ongoing brigandage so as to forestall total breakdown of law and order in the state.”

According to the statement, “We are making serious efforts to calm down supporters of the SDP. Nobody has monopoly on violence.

“But as everyone is aware, our principal, Chief Segun Oni, abhors violence. However, efforts to restrain those being attacked by sponsored thugs from retaliating are getting to a breaking point.

“Only yesterday thugs went on rampage in Odo-Ado, defacing Segun Oni and SDP’s posters. They went about attacking joints where they suspected Oni and SDP’s loyalists were, harassing innocent people. It was God that spared the lives of our supporters in Ikole when gun-wielding thugs disrupted a mini-rally organised in honour of the SDP candidate by an Oni loyalist, Wande Durojaye, in Ward One of the local government.

“We are appealing to the IGP to act swiftly now and stop the brigandage. Remember that we had warned of their plan to import thugs to the state to cause confusion before, during and after the election,” Adebayo said

He expressed worry that those, “whose candidate is becoming very unpopular by the day, to adopt a win-at-all-cost approach, even if it means burning down the state.”

