Ekiti 2022: Lack of unity, unified leader may cost APC victory ― Ojudu

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has expressed worry that the current divisions and crisis within the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State and the lack of a unified leader could deprive the party of victory in the June 18, 2022 governorship election.

The presidential aide said he decided to sacrifice his governorship ambition and maintain neutrality ahead of the poll to afford him the opportunity to mediate and resolve all contending issues for the party to be victorious especially after the January 22, 2022 primaries.

He spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Monday while interacting with members of the APC and kinsmen, who paid him a visit at his residence in the spirit of the season, adding that the current happenings within the party in the build-up to the election portends a serious danger for the ruling party.

Ojudu who thanked his followers for not abandoning him since he forayed into politics, promised not to fail them in terms of dispensation of dividends of democracy.

He added that part of the problems of Ekiti APC was the fact that the party lacks a leader who could be a unifying factor, saying time has come for people to volunteer on how to fill the vacancy in the interest of the party.

“We don’t have a leader in Ekiti APC and this is really affecting us. The governor, who ought to play that role is partisan. Let me use my neutrality to be able to effect some changes,” he said.

According to him, ” What we are seeing today in Ekiti APC portrays a very bad omen for our party, but we will salvage the situation so that we can rescue whatever that remains for the benefit of all of us.

“I am particularly happy for your love. I am not contesting and despite this, you still stand with me. This shows that we have become one family. I have decided not to contest this election, so that I can assume a leadership position mediating among aspirants.

“There are divisions everywhere. I even learnt a big fight broke out at the governor’s residence yesterday(Sunday) and people were throwing water sachet and shouting ‘ole, ‘ole. No one appears to be in charge of the party.

“My own worries about APC is that, I don’t want the party to be divided and lose the coming election in Ekiti. Someone like me should be able to unite our members after the primary, so that the APC can retain this state.

“I don’t want to be part of the problems, but party of the solution. The party should be able to look up to people like us in time of crisis like this. Let me be sincere with you, my pre-occupation now is not how to be governor, but rescuing APC from losing Ekiti is my concern.

“I was the one leading the battle for Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency in Ekiti in 2015 and we struggled to get Mr. President 25 percent as required by law. So, the issue of unity and how our party should be together is the main target.”

He advised his admirers to form a committee and take decision on whom to support at the APC primary, saying, ” go back as a family and decide on who to support and bring your resolutions to me.”

