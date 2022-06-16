Ekiti 2022: IPAC charges political actors to shun thuggery, vote buying

As Ekiti State prepares to hold its gubernatorial election, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has charged political party leaders and candidates in the state to resist the temptation of using thugs to rig elections or induce voters with money.

The National Chairman of IPAC, Engr Yabagi Sani stated this in Ado-Ekiti during the sensitisation forum on the peaceful conduct of the 2022 governorship election in the state.

He also charged the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to give hope to the people of Ekiti, the nation and the world at large, that, the era of daylight robbery of the people’s right to choose their representatives is over in Nigeria.

“The political party leaders and candidates in the election must resist the temptation, out of desperation, to resort to the deployment of thugs or material and financial inducement of security agents and INEC officials to compromise any stage in the voting process.

“We are also very stridently appealing to the security agencies and their operatives engaged to provide security during the election to embark on their assignment with maximum professional and ethical standards.

“Very pertinently, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), must give hope to the people of Ekiti, the rest of the nation and the world at large, that, the era of daylight robbery of the people’s right to choose their representatives is over in Nigeria.

“To us in IPAC, Ekiti 2022 is a litmus test to INEC on the veracity and integrity of the otherwise, commendable administrative reforms and technological innovations introduced recently by the Commission with the lofty goals of delivering credible and transparently free and fair elections.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that INEC cannot afford and must not, fail in the attainment of the noble goals”, Engr Sani said.

He urged the voters to resist all attempts to deceive, intimidate or induce them into compromising their fundamental, inalienable right to freely elect the political leaders of their choice.





“In other words, for whatever reasons, the electorate in the 18th June 2022 governorship election must be guided by their conscience, their obligations to the advancement of their welfare, their security, the happiness and prosperity of the future generations

“In Ekiti State on the 18th of June, 2022, we should all endeavour to prove to the rest of the world that, Nigeria has come of age as a democracy,” he added.

He said all hands must be on deck to ensure that, the 18th of June, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State is carried out in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity without the ugly incidents of all forms of violence that include, molestation, intimidation and harassment of people of opposition political parties, voters or, electoral officials.

