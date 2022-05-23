Ekiti 2022: INEC engages CSOs, seeks peaceful, inclusive election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) have a critical role to play in ensuring a peaceful, inclusive and credible June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The deputy director, in charge of CSOs at the INEC headquarters, Ndidi Okafor, who spoke during an event tagged, ‘Discourse by INEC/CSO for Peaceful Ekiti Governorship Election ‘ organised by the electoral umpire in Ado-Ekiti on Monday noted that the commission is determined to conduct a credible and acceptable poll, noting that supports of stakeholders would go along way in achieving it.

Okafor explained that INEC is aware of the credibility of the CSOs in the state and that they would help the commission in taking the message to the people, especially at the grassroots level on the need to shun violence and be ready to exercise their franchise on election day.

According to her, “We brought a message of peace to the people of Ekiti because it is only peace that brings development and we believe this coming election should be peaceful, hence this engagement.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“We know the CSOs have been on the ground in the state, so we have come to partner with them to take the messages of peaceful elections, inclusive elections and free and credible election to the grassroots.”

Speaking, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ekiti, Dr Tella Adeniran, said the engagement with the CSOs is part of the determination of the commission to conduct election that would be acceptable to all stakeholders, saying the June 18 election would be a template for the 2023 elections.

Represented by the Head of Department for voter education and publicity, Femi Akinbiyi, the REC revealed that the commission has embraced more innovations which would enhance the credibility of the poll, calling on the stakeholders to cooperate with INEC at delivering globally acceptable election in Ekiti.

He disclosed that INEC is working with security agencies towards ensuring peaceful poll, warning trouble makers to leave the state or face the wrath of the law.

Responding, the chairman of the coalition of CSOs in Ekiti, Professor Christopher Oluwadare, commended the commission for the regular engagement with the stakeholders, assuring them that the CSOs would help enlighten the citizens towards having successful election in the state.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Ekiti 2022: INEC engages CSOs, seeks peaceful, inclusive election

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Ekiti 2022: INEC engages CSOs, seeks peaceful, inclusive election