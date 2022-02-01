Ekiti 2022: INEC declares Boot Party ineligible

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Boot Party ineligible to field candidate for the forthcoming Ekiti governorship election.

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure, on Tuesday, in Abuja, in his opening remarks at the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, (ICCES) ahead of the Federal Capital Territory Area Council election to hold on February 12.

Professor Yakubu premised the Commission decision to exclude the BP on its non-conduct of primary.

He said: “In the case of the Ekiti State Governorship election, the period earmarked in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for party primaries ended three days ago on 29th January 2022. All 18 political parties served notices for their party primaries to elect their candidates for the election and invited the Commission to monitor them.

“One party adopted the direct method for electing its candidate while 16 parties opted for the indirect method. However, from on our field report, the Boot Party (BP) did not hold its primary election at any venue known to and monitored by, the Commission.

“Consequently, we do not expect the party to nominate a candidate for the Ekiti State Governorship election. On this note, let me once again warn political parties to strictly adhere to the Commission’s timelines for all activities, including the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates. These timelines are firm and fixed. No deviation or violation will be allowed.”

With the INEC Chairman pronouncement, only 17 political parties will be allowed to field candidates for the Ekiti Governorship election.

