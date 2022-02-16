Ekiti 2022: INEC announces publication of particulars of candidates

Ahead of June 18, 2022 Ekiti State Governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has published the list and personal particulars of the candidates contesting the election in the INEC State and Local Government offices in the South West state.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Okoye noted that the Commission action was in deference to section 31(3) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) which provides that the Commission shall within 7 days of the receipt of the personal particulars of the candidates, publish it in the constituency where the candidates intend to contest the election.

Okoye further disclosed that by virtue of section 31(4) of the Electoral Act, “any person who has reasonable grounds to believe that any information given by any of the candidates in the affidavit accompanying the information or any document submitted by any of the candidates is false may file a suit at the Federal High Court, High Court of a State or the FCT against such a person.”

The statement enjoined “members of the public to engage the electoral process by scrutinizing the personal particulars of candidates contesting the Ekiti Governorship election and ensure that the sanctity of the electoral process is maintained and the intendment of the Electoral Act realized.”

