Ekiti 2022: I’ll be contesting PDP primary to win ― Eleka, ex-deputy gov

A former deputy governor of Ekiti state and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Professor Kolapo Olusola-Eleka has revealed that he would not back down on his 2022 Governorship ambition, saying he would contest the party’s primary and win.

The aspirant in a statement signed by his media aide, Adebisi Adeola and made available to Nigerian Tribune in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Thursday said no amount of calculated blackmail would deter him from pursuing his ambition to serve the people of the state again.

He described as malicious and untrue the rumor going around in the state that he has no political structure, adding that he is currently engaging party stakeholders on his plans and programmes for the state.

He said, “My principal is in contact with stakeholders across the state. Prof Eleka is not a noisy man who displays his political permutations to the world. Of course, he has his strategy intact which other aspirants cannot match.

“Eleka’s candidacy is no doubt a threat to some power blocks who are of the opinion that the party will be returned to the grassroots if he wins at the poll. We have it in good authority that, PDP delegates across the state have concluded to take their destinies into their hands by entrusting power in a candidate who is more accessible and trustworthy.

“It is no more news that Prof Eleka has gained momentum in the last few months, given the testimonies from respective stakeholders who are decision-makers in the party.

Adeola further maintained that “People of unquestionable characters like Prof Eleka are also welcome to the race since such is a constitutional right of every individual.

“As a party, we must be able to state clearly what we want and how to oust the current All Progressive Congress, APC in Ekiti given its poor performance in the delivery of dividends of democracy.

“Prof Eleka has a prepared developmental document and how to implement his policies for the state. His Shield Agenda is encompassing and timely to nip various challenges facing Ekiti in the bud.”

While appealing to the party delegates to consider competence, experience and loyalty in choosing the candidate next year, he expressed confidence that the alleged poor performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would be an advantage to the opposition party.

