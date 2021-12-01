Ekiti 2022: Fayemi sets December 18 deadline for appointees to resign

The Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has directed members of his cabinet interested in contesting the 2022 governorship election to resign on or before December 18, 2021.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed the governorship primaries for January 22 to pick its candidate for the June 18, 2022 poll.

The governor, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Yinka Oyebode on Wednesday said the directives were necessary to avoid any form of distraction for the administration in implementing its programs and policies for the people.

“It became imperative in order to ensure cohesion and excellent service delivery – two major hallmarks of the administration- remain uncompromised,” the statement added.

Some members of the cabinet were said to have commenced discreet moves to become the next Governor of the state.

Those said to be eyeing the plum seat include the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji who is rumoured to be the governor’s preferred successor; the Chief of Staff, Biodun Omoleye; and the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Wale Fapohunda.

Others are, the Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Bamidele Faparusi; the Special Adviser on Federal matters, Makinde Araoye and the Special Adviser/Director General, Office of Transformation, Strategy and Delivery, Professor Bolaji Aluko.

