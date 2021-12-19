Ekiti 2022: Commissioner resigns, to battle Fayemi’s preferred aspirant in APC primaries

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Infrastructures and Public Utilities, Bamidele Faparusi, has resigned from his position to pursue his 2022 governorship ambition in the state.

Faparusi, who hails from Ode Ekiti, headquarters of Gbonyin local government area of Ekiti State in the southern senatorial district conveyed his resignation to Governor Kayode Fayemi in a letter dated December 14, 2021.

Sensing that some members of his cabinet members were interested in the 2022 governorship, Fayemi had a couple of weeks ago given a December 18 ultimatum for such individuals to resign.

The rumoured preferred aspirant of the governor, Biodun Oyebanji from the central senatorial district had resigned as the Secretary to the State Government to obtain the party’s nomination form to contest the January 22, 2022 governorship primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the resignation letter made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, Faparusi, who has been a pro-zoning agitator hinged his action on interest to participate in the primaries and guarantee victory for the APC.

The letter read, “Under your proactive leadership, I had the rare opportunity to consolidate on my cognate experience, broaden my perspective and build capacities in the service to the people, which is the basis of my decision to vie for the governorship seat following extensive consultations with the people and critical stakeholders.

“Further to your directive and other considerations, I wish to convey my decision to resign from the government to enable me to focus on the intense work required to make our party walk to victory at the poll.”

Faparusi was elected a member of the House of Representatives in 2011 where he represented Ekiti East/Gbonyin/Emure federal constituency for four years.

He has also been a vanguard in the agitation for the zoning of APC governorship ticket to the South Senatorial district in the spirit of equity, justice and fair play.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Ekiti commissioner resigns | Ekiti commissioner resigns