Ekiti 2022: Brace up against rigging, PDP tells voters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has called on the people of the state to vote and protect their votes against any form of rigging during the June 18 governorship poll.

The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Raphael Adeyanju, in a statement, on Wednesday, revealed that the allegations by the former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, against the Governor Kayode Fayemi were a pointer that the people should be prepared to ward off any of form of rigging during the poll.

According to him, the ruling All Progressives Congress has failed the people across all sectors and that no amount of strategy would save the party from defeat.

He explained that “Comrade Oshiomhole’s allegation, which was made on national television that Fayemi is a fraudulent democrat has only reinforced our stance that the incumbent governor of Ekiti State has never won any free and fair election. He has always been a product of rigged election and manipulated judicial victory.

“The recent revelation from Comrade Oshiomhole should serve as a lesson to Ekiti electorates to be vigilant against the antics of the APC rigging machines. Their leopard can never change their spots, but the electorate should demonstrate that no power can subdue the real willpower of people who are determined to free themselves from hunger and insecurity created by the APC clueless government.”

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, denied the allegations from the opposition party, saying the governor Fayemi remained a democrat who would not distrupt any electoral process.

“Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration remains committed to improving the quality of the lives of Ekiti citizens through effective implementation of the five-point development agenda.

“The credentials of the Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum as a decent and pragmatic leader are well noted by well-meaning Nigerians across the geo-political zones and cannot be tainted by unfounded claims,” he said.

