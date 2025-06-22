Ekinrin-Adde Day: Senator Karimi donates N10m, seeks support for education, healthcare

The Chairman, Senate Services, Senator Steve Karimi, at the weekend called for the development of infrastructure—particularly in education and healthcare—to support the growth of rural communities in Nigeria.

Karimi, who represents Kogi West Senatorial District, made the call in Ekinrin-Adde, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, during the 2025 Ekinrin-Adde Day celebration.

The annual event celebrates the culture of the people and provides an opportunity to plan for the development of Okun land and its environs.

Making his own commitment, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker donated N10 million and pledged another N50 million for the provision of infrastructure in Ekinrin-Adde.

He urged the people to promote a communal spirit and prioritise the development of their area in their daily engagements.

The senator stated, “We must continue to support each other and invest in the future of our communities.

“Ekinrin-Adde has always been a beacon of progress in Kogi West, and I am proud to stand with you as a partner in development.”

Across the wider Kogi West, Karimi has supported various development efforts and initiated several projects, including assisting security agencies in combating crime.

On security, he had donated a military base located on the outskirts of Egbe in Yagba West Local Government Area, which was fully built and equipped by him in 2024.

The base plays a key role in boosting security along the boundary with Kwara State.

In Kabba-Bunu and Ijumu, the senator has championed sanitation projects, while in Lokoja and Yagba East, he has upgraded schools by providing essential facilities.

Yagba West and Mopamuro, among other areas, have also benefited from healthcare programmes and the provision of power infrastructure.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE