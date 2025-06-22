Ekinrin-Adde Day: Ododo lauds Kogi community for infrastructure fund

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, has commended the Ekinrin-Adde community for launching a groundbreaking 600 million naira infrastructural development fund.

He gave the commendation over the weekend when he graced the 2025 Ekinrin-Adde Day celebration in Ijumu Local Government Area.

In his address, the Governor represented by his Deputy, Comrade Joel Salifu praised the community’s proactive approach to improving infrastructure and fostering sustainable development.

He said, “I’m proud to see the Ekinrin-Adde community taking proactive steps towards improving infrastructure and fostering sustainable development. This fund raising is a show of dedication and commitment of the members of this community to make a positive impact on the lives of its people.

“Infrastructure is the backbone of any developing community, and investing in it is crucial for ensuring a better quality of life for everyone.”

He assured the community of the state’s full support for the initiative, emphasising the importance of collective efforts in building stronger and more resilient communities.

Ealier, the chairman of the organising committee, Babajide Kolade Otitoju, said that the event was put together to celebrate the rich cultural values and unity of the community despite their diversities, and raise funds for provision of key amenities to the people of the area.

He affirmed the contribution of the community to the peace and development of the Okun kingdom, and state in general.

The event had in attendance Senator Sunday Karimi, Senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, the Member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, Chief Whip of the House of representatives, and other members of the National Assembly who are friends of the community.

Others includes Dr. Mrs. Folashade Arike AyoAde, Secretary to the Government of Kogi State, State Assembly Members, Commissioners, and other top Government officials.

Over N100 million was realised at the occassion as prominent personalities were conferred with chieftancy title.

