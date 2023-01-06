EKEDC proposes 20 hours uninterrupted daily electricity supply

“We tend to decentralize more so that our consumers can reach us”

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, has proposed 20 hours of uninterrupted daily electricity supply to its customers in 2023.

In a statement signed by the Managing Director of EKEDC, Dr Tinuade Sanda stated being owed over N116 billion as of December 2022.

Lamenting the spate of vandalism and theft is increasingly worrisome, as vandalism in the company’s network rose to N2.5 billion, the estimated cost of cables today should be over N5 billion.

“Debts alone from Ministries, Departments & Agencies, MDAs, is about N40 billion, while the total debts owed our company is over N116 billion,” she said.

Sanda added that efforts are ongoing towards completing the installation of transformers within the communities and hinted at improved metering for the consumers, assuring continued fixing of tripping feeders.

The organisation is working towards a minimum of 20 hours of electricity supply, getting electricity from the power grid, as Installation is still ongoing, having done 80 out of 150.

“We are moving closer and closer to our consumers. We tend to decentralize more so that our consumers can reach us.”