The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), an agency of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has warned hotel, lounge and club operators not to allow congregations of suspected cultists in their premises.

The warning came as members of an illegal cult group, Supreme Eiye Confraternity, celebrate their day every June 15.

According to a statement from the national office of POCACOV, hotel/lounge operators were urged to be watchful so that their premises are not used for any cult-related activities.

Tribune Online learnt that members of the cult group, in the guise of observing annual celebration day of the Eiye Confraternity on every June 15, usually recruit unsuspecting members into its fold, hold its election and carry out other criminal acts in pretext of having a party.

The statement read: “It is as a result of this that the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, wishes to inform parents, youths, children, including those in primary and secondary schools, to be careful about those they move or associate with on this day in order not to be lured into cultism.

“It is, therefore, important for parents to monitor their wards. They must know their movements and ensure they are home early.

“Communities must also be cautious about suspicious gatherings in their areas. Such gatherings must quickly be reported to the police or other security agencies so that appropriate measures can be taken.”

Administrators of primary and secondary schools, as well as tertiary institutions, were advised to be on the watch and take note of unusual convergence or activities among students.

In addition, the management of tertiary institutions were urged to increase security measures and maintain strict supervision to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.

POCACOV also admonished hotel and club operators to particularly ensure that their venues are not used for cult activities as the group operates in the guise of holding parties.

It alerted members of the public to the colour used by Eiye Confraternity members, which is predominantly blue, while the code for the celebration is 6:15, usually inscribed on fez caps or T-shirts.

The statement added that POCACOV, being an agency of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), will continue to sensitise the public on the negative effects of cultism on individuals, families and the society and through collaborative efforts, cultism will be brought down to a manageable level.