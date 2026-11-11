Eighteen injured as CNG passenger bus explodes in Lagos

One passenger sustained severe burn injuries while 17 others escaped unhurt after a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered commercial bus exploded and burst into flames along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at Berger Bus Stop, along the Lagos-bound section of the expressway, involving a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number EKY 798 YK.
The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq.
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Adebayo said, ” The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today successfully rescued 17 passengers, including a driver, following a frightening fire outbreak involving a fully loaded Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered commercial Hiace bus (EKY 798 YK), which suddenly erupted into flames following a gas explosion at Berger Bus Stop long the Lagos-bound section of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.”
According to him, ” The unfortunate incident involved 18 occupants travelling from the Mowe-Ibafo axis towards Lagos when the fully loaded vehicle reportedly caught fire, triggering panic among passengers and other motorists plying the busy expressway.”
He stated that, ” In a swift and professionally coordinated emergency response, LASTMA personnel promptly mobilised to the scene, successfully evacuating and rescuing 17 occupants, including the driver, without any injuries.”
Adebayo noted that, ” Regrettably, one male passenger, who was seated at the rear section of the vehicle, sustained severe burn injuries during the inferno.
He was immediately evacuated by LASTMA personnel and conveyed to the Lagos State Trauma and Emergency Centre, Toll Gate, for urgent medical intervention.”
Officers of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service deployed firefighting equipment to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading.
Personnel of the Ojodu Police Division also provided security support, maintained law and order and secured the scene throughout the rescue and firefighting operations.
Commending the emergency response and collaboration among the agencies, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, praised the agency’s personnel for their courage, operational dexterity and prompt intervention, which led to the rescue of 17 occupants without injuries.
Bakare-Oki said the incident underscored the importance of rapid emergency response, effective collaboration among agencies and the deployment of adequately trained personnel in managing road emergencies.
He urged commercial transport operators, particularly those using CNG-powered vehicles, to prioritise regular professional inspections, comply with prescribed safety standards, and maintain their vehicles’ gas storage and delivery systems.
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