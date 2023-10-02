Having dark armpits can be the worst, no matter how good you smell. Imagine wanting to stretch and being scared of raising your arms because it is a darker complexion than your normal skin. Interestingly, you don’t have to be dirty to have dark armpits or discolouration.

Different factors, such as shaving, friction, hyperpigmentation, or certain deodorants, cause dark armpits or discolouration. While it’s important to consult a dermatologist for a proper diagnosis and treatment plan, here are some natural tips that may help lighten your dark armpits.

1. Practise good hygiene

Maintain regular and thorough armpit hygiene. Cleanse the area gently with a mild soap or a gentle cleanser to remove sweat, bacteria, and any residue from deodorants or antiperspirants.

2. Avoid shaving blades or waxing

Shaving and waxing can irritate the delicate armpit skin and lead to discolouration. Discolouration can occur from acne and skin irritation. Consider alternative hair removal methods such as laser hair removal or depilatory creams, which may be gentler on the skin.

3. Exfoliate regularly

Regular exfoliation can help remove dead skin cells and promote cell turnover, which may reduce armpit discolouration. Use a gentle scrub or a soft brush to exfoliate the armpit area once or twice a week. Be gentle to avoid further irritation.

4. Use natural remedies

Some natural ingredients may help lighten armpit discolouration. For example, lemon juice contains natural bleaching properties. Apply fresh lemon juice to the underarms, leave it on for a few minutes, and then rinse. Remember to moisturise afterwards, as lemon juice can dry. Other natural remedies that might help include potato slices, cucumber juice, or aloe vera gel.

5. Moisturise regularly

Dry skin can contribute to discolouration. After cleansing or using natural remedies, apply a moisturiser to hydrate the underarm skin. Look for moisturisers that contain ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, or aloe vera.

6. Wear loose-fitting clothing

Friction from tight clothing can promote armpit discolouration. Opt for loose-fitting, breathable clothing made from natural fibres like cotton, which allows air circulation and reduces friction against the skin.





7. Avoid harsh deodorants or antiperspirants

Some deodorants or antiperspirants may contain ingredients that irritate the underarm skin or worsen discolouration. Consider switching to milder, natural or aluminium-free alternatives.

8. Sun protection

Sun exposure darkens the skin, so protecting your underarms from the sun is important. While the armpit may be the last place the sun will get to, you should apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF to the underarm area to protect you when wearing sleeveless tops or outdoors.

If discolouration persists or worsens despite these measures, it will be best to consult a dermatologist for proper diagnosis and personalised treatment recommendations.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE