Eight things you can do to increase your chances of getting a job

Getting a job is not that easy. The job market is very competitive, especially in today’s challenging and competitive business environment. Many applicants may not be able to find a job even after months of searching. More often than not, all you need to do is re-evaluate your job-hunting strategies to boost your chances of getting hired.

Here are the things you can do to increase your chances of getting a job.

1. Write your resume creatively

One of the things you can do to increase your chances of getting a job is by giving yourself a competitive advantage by being creative with your resume.

When hundreds of people are applying for the same job, HR personnel can spend as little as ten seconds looking at your resume. Therefore, it’s very important that yours look impressive and stands out from the rest.

2. Never ignore the cover letter

You should never ignore the cover letter because it is a representation of your personality and recruiters can use it to determine if you are qualified for the job or not.

The way you write the cover letter can spell the difference between success and failure. Make sure that your cover letter communicates your qualifications and passion for the job.

3. Talk about your strengths and accomplishments

You can increase your chances of being hired by spicing up your resume and emphasizing or talking about your strengths and accomplishments. Many applicants make the mistake of creating resumes that look like a job description.

By emphasizing your accomplishments, you can make your resume stand out and give the HR manager a sense of what you can bring to the job they are trying to fill.

4. Research about the company

Most companies have a website where applicants can learn more about their line of business. You should read the company profile and find out what they’re looking for in a potential employee.

You can do this to convince a company that you are a perfect fit for them.





5. Apply for more than one job

Applying for more than one job can improve one’s chance of getting hired. Most of the time, people assume that they can only apply for one job at a particular company. That is not the case. If you feel that you’re qualified for various available jobs, you can apply for more than one job.

6. Follow up

Due to a large number of applicants, some resumes might have been overlooked or misplaced. It is advisable that once you receive feedback from a company about your application, you should follow up from time to time, and reminding them of yourself on spaced occasions is okay.

Also, if you have already been interviewed but are unable to get the job for any reason, you can follow up by thanking them and telling them to keep you in mind should anything change.

7. Sign up for LinkedIn

When you have a LinkedIn profile, you have an edge over the competition because many recruiters look at LinkedIn profiles when there are available jobs in their company. If you do not have a LinkedIn account, you may be losing out on employment opportunities.

If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, you should sign up on LinkedIn and make sure your profile is complete and includes all the necessary details, such as education, qualifications, and work experience. These details can be used by recruiters to determine whether or not you’re a good fit for them.

8. Take advantage of your network

As important as having a LinkedIn profile is, having a network of contacts can also improve your chances of getting a job. Your friends, relatives, alumni associations, and most importantly, someone who’s already working at the company you’re targeting can all provide leads on job openings. Even with the advent of online resources and social media, nothing can replace the tried and tested “recommendation” coming from someone close to you.

