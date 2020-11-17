Eight students of ABU were among those kidnapped ― Commissioner

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan has said eight students of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria were among those kidnapped along Abuja /Kaduna highway on Sunday.

According to him, the Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Professor Kabir Bala told the state government about the kidnapping of the 8 students by the bandits.

To this end, he said security operatives are presently pursuing bandits in some locations in Igabi and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

The Commissioner stated this in a statement on Monday while updating the public on the kidnap saga that took place in the state.

He said the state government is commiserating with the families of the victims following today’s bandit attack at Albasu village of Igabi and Sunday night attack at Maraban Kajuru in the two councils.

He noted, ‘Security agencies have notified the government that they are pursuing bandits in the area, and will provide further updates.

“On Monday, armed bandits attacked Albasu village located southwards of Malum forest in Sabon Birni general area and subsequently killed some locals, while on Sunday night at Maraban Kajuru, armed bandits kidnapped two persons and killed one person while escaping into a nearby forest.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families and prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Professor Kabir Bala has informed the government that eight students of the institution were among those kidnapped on Sunday afternoon on the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

“Similarly, troops on patrol around Chikun and Kajuru LGAs boundaries found a corpse of an armed bandit who died of gun wounds.

“An AK/47 rifle and other valuables were found beside the decayed corpse.

