Eight persons, Sallah rams die in Kwara auto crash

Eight persons and a yet-to-be-ascertained number of cows have been reportedly killed after a white coloured commercial trailer travelling from the northern part of the country rammed into a stationary vehicle in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Sources in the state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that a total of 17 people were involved in the accident, adding that eight people died while four were injured.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident occurred in Oko-olowo junction, Ilorin South local government area of the state at about 6:00 pm on Wednesday.

A resident of the area, Salaudeen Abiola, said that the driver of the cow-filled trailer with registration number DAT SGM396 ZR rammed into another trailer that was parked along the road.

The eyewitness also said that a male victim, believed to be the owner of the animals, who was sitting with the driver in the front of the vehicle, died on the spot.

“The other victims include people inside the stationary trailer and other traders and marketers around the place during the incident. It was a gory sight to behold,” he said.

Another eyewitness gave the casualty figure as 12, comprising 10 Hausa people and two Yoruba people, said to be among ram sellers in the area.

He said corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the state General Hospital, Ilorin.

Confirming the incident, the state sector commander of the FRSC, Frederick Ogidan, said, “17 people were involved in the accident, but eight died while four were injured.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days





A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend….Eight persons Sallah

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital….Eight persons Sallah

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports…Eight persons Sallah

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.