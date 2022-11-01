Eight of Davido’s domestic staff with us over death of his son ― Police

The police in Lagos State have confirmed that eight domestic staff of popular hip hop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido are in their custody following the death of his 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi.

The toddler died on Monday in a drowning accident that occured at Banana Island home of the international star.

The police, however, denied that the domestic staff were arrested, insisting that they were” brought to the police for questioning.”

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed to Tribune Online that Ifeanyi’s death was reported to the police on Monday.

He said” Yes I can confirm the death of Davido’ s son to you. The case was reported to the police on Monday.”

He also added that ” We have not arrested anybody but eight members of Davido’ s domestic staff have been brought for questioning .”

