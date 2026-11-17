Canadian police have arrested 12 suspects, including eight Nigerians, over an alleged international car theft syndicate accused of stealing luxury vehicles and shipping them to West Africa.

Police in the Peel region of Ontario said they recovered 96 high-value vehicles concealed in shipping containers and valued at $4.5 million (£3.4 million), which were allegedly destined for export through Canadian ports.

The suspects are facing 231 charges, while arrest warrants have been issued for other individuals linked to the alleged syndicate. Police said some of those arrested could face deportation after the conclusion of their criminal proceedings.

The arrests followed months of what the police described as an “extensive auto theft investigation”.

The investigation began in March in collaboration with Canada’s border agency after police identified a warehouse allegedly being used to store stolen vehicles.

Investigators believe the network was led by five individuals who coordinated the theft, transportation and export of the vehicles, while others played supporting roles.

“Together, investigators linked the network to loading sites, container movements and the transportation of stolen re-VINed vehicles,” the police said in a statement.

Re-VINing refers to the illegal practice of altering a vehicle’s identification number (VIN) to conceal its identity and make it difficult to trace.

Canadian authorities have described organised vehicle theft as a growing threat linked to wider criminal networks.

“Organised auto theft is a predatory business model run by transnational syndicates that terrorise families and fund broader criminal enterprises,” Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said.

The trafficking of stolen vehicles from North America and Europe to African countries has remained a longstanding concern for law enforcement agencies.

Last year, the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) said more than 100 luxury vehicles stolen from Canada and European countries had been recovered, exposing a network involved in trafficking stolen cars to West Africa.

In a separate operation during the same year, Ghanaian security authorities recovered 43 luxury vehicles stolen from Europe and North America.

The authorities attributed the success of the operation to improved cooperation between national and international law enforcement agencies.

(BBC)