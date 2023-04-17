A woman was arrested for selling her eighteen-month-old baby for N600,000 to pay off a bank loan.

Olaide Adekunle, A 33- year -old woman, has been detained by operatives from the Ogun State police command for reportedly selling her eighteen-month-old baby to an unidentified bidder for #600,000.

The suspect was apprehended when the woman’s husband, Nureni Rasaq, filed a complaint at Sango divisional headquarters, claiming that his wife, Olaide Adekunle, left home for Lagos on March 15, 2023, with their baby girl Moridiat Rasaq, but never returned with the baby.

He went on to say that all efforts to find out what happened to the infant were futile since the woman could not explain the baby’s whereabouts.

Following the complaint, the DPO Sango division, CSP Dahiru Saleh, directed his detectives to pursue the woman, who was quickly apprehended.

During questioning, the suspect admitted to selling her baby to someone in Lagos for six hundred thousand naira (#600,000).

When asked the reason for her action, she stated that she borrowed money from a microfinance bank, and when she was unable to repay it, the bank representatives began bothering her and threatening to deal with her harshly.

As a result of this, she fled to Lagos and began selling sachet water. While peddling, she said she met a man who introduced her to the woman who finally sold the child in Lagos.

The state police command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest and said the acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Babakura Muhammed, has directed that the suspect be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible recovery of the baby.

