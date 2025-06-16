Eight killed, dozens injured in fresh Iranian missile attack

At least eight people were killed and nearly 100 others injured as Iranian missiles struck multiple locations across Israel overnight, local authorities said Monday.

The Iranian missile attack marked the deadliest barrage since the conflict began four days ago.

Four people died when a missile hit a residential building in Petah Tikva. Three others were killed in Haifa. An 80-year-old man also died in Bnei Brak after his home collapsed from the shock wave of a nearby strike.

Sigal Kovalski, 47, a resident of Petah Tikva, said she and her family heard an explosion and saw dust entering their shelter.

“The windows were broken, the floor was covered with shattered glass and the furniture was in pieces,” she said.

Images from the scene of the Iranian missile attack showed a high-rise building in Petah Tikva with several floors blackened and blown outward. Concrete and debris dangled from the blast site.

Emergency service Magen David Adom said nearly 100 people were injured in central Israel, including in Haifa and Tel Aviv. Search and rescue efforts were ongoing.

One missile hit Israel’s largest oil refinery in Haifa Bay, sparking a fire.

“Firefighters are working to contain the blaze and rescue those trapped,” said Tal Volvovitch, spokeswoman for the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority.

The attacks came after a rare daytime Israeli airstrike on Tehran that caused casualties and damage. Internet access in Iran dropped sharply, according to monitoring group NetBlocks, leaving many unable to contact emergency services.

The fighting, which started Friday, has become the fiercest between Israel and Iran in decades. Iranian officials say 224 people have been killed, including top security chiefs, and over 1,400 injured.

In Israel, at least 21 civilians have died in Iranian strikes since the conflict began.

