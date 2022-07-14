Eight killed by Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia- president’s office

World News
By Tribune Online
Eight people were killed by a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office said.

Police said three missiles had hit an office building in the city centre and residential buildings nearby were damaged. The State Emergency Service said eight civilians had been killed and eight wounded.

(REUTERS)

