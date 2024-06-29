The Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria police has confirmed the attacks on four towns and villages by herdsmen in Birninkudu, Dutse and Kiyawa local government areas of the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse by the command’s public relations officer, DSP Lawal Shiisu Adams, who said “Information revealed that herdsmen in large numbers armed with bows and arrows, matchets and sticks invaded Baranda village and attacked the villagers”.

The statement also stated that “the villagers rose up in defence of themselves, resulting in the injuries of eight (8) of them. They were rushed to the Dutse General Hospital for medical attention”.

According to the statement, “In his efforts for community engagement, conflict resolution and peacebuilding in Dutse emirate and the state as a whole, the Jigawa state Police Commissioner, Ahmed T. Abdullahi, alongside Squadron Commander 35PMF Dutse, Area Commander Dutse, and Divisional Police Officers of Dutse and Kiyawa Divisions visited four (4) affected villages of Kalai, Waza, Baranda and Katanga in Dutse, Kiyawa and Birnin Kudu local government areas over the recent hostilities between farmers and herders, where scores of people were injured and farmlands destroyed.

“The Commissioner of Police interacted with the major stakeholders of both herders and farmers on the need for collaboration, synergy, tolerance, and understanding of each other and also on the need to avoid taking laws into their own hands and to report any wrongdoing of mischief, encroachment of cattle route and others offences to the nearest Police Station or other security agencies for immediate action.”

DSP Lawal Shiisu maintained that the visit and meeting were fruitful as all concerned pledged to embrace peace and dialogue and prayed for lasting peace in the areas.

He emphasised that to relieve the tension and prevent another incident of this nature from happening anytime soon, PMF personnel and Police tactical teams have been mobilised to the scene.

Meanwhile, this came barely a week after a grand ceremony organized at Kabak village in Kirikasamma local government area by the Jigawa state government, celebrating the return of peace and confidence between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

