Muhammad Sabiu

A few days before the governorship election slated for 11th March 2023, eight gubernatorial candidates have stepped down and unanimously endorsed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt. Hon. Isah Muhammad Ashiru Kudan.

The governorship candidates were those of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Action Alliance (AA), Allied People’s Movement (APM), Action People’s Party (APP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Accord Party (AP).

In a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, the chairman of the Rescue and Rebuild Gubernatorial Candidates Forum, Ambassador Sanin Yaya, said after due consultations with their members and supporters across the State, they have resolved to join forces with the PDP candidate to oust the All Progressives Congress (APC) that has inflicted so much pains on Kaduna people.

Flanked by other governorship candidates, he said: “Today, we wish to announce our support and loyalty to Rt. Hon. Isah Muhammad Ashiru Kudan, the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP.

“We took this decision after extensive consultation with our party members and the good people of Kaduna State.

“This decision is based on our desire to have one indivisible state irrespective of tribal or religious differences. We are confident that Isah Ashiru Kudan is the only candidate to unify the State.

“These can be seen from the manner of his campaign, which is aimed at building Kaduna State, and from the selection of his running mate, which has given fair representation to both Christians and Muslims, who are the two major stakeholders in the State.

“As some desperate politicians have turned the political space into a hub of religious sentiments, Isah Ashiru chose to stand by issue-based campaigns only and embrace religious coexistence.





“I want to use this opportunity to remind the good people of Kaduna State of the hardship and pain inflicted on them by this APC administration, from the unjustified high rate of taxes to authoritative leadership and ego. From the increase of school fees in tertiary institutions to the unlawful disengagement of teachers, local government staff and the removal of traditional rulers.

“It is on these grounds that we call on our people to stay away from the APC candidate who is only a puppet to his paymaster who will continue their anti-masses policy in the State.

“On this note, myself, Amb. Sanin Yaya, the gubernatorial candidate of the young progressives party, and five other gubernatorial candidates of AA, APM, APP, APGA, and NRM, as well as the leadership of Accord Party (AP) and ZLP, have today, the 6th of February 2023 wish to endorse his Excellency RT. Hon. Isah Ashiru Kudan, Sarkin Bai Zazzau, and his Excellency Dr. John Ayuba as our consensus candidates.

“Therefore, we urge the good people of Kaduna State to come out en mass on the 11th of March to vote for Ashiru/Ayuba for a better Kaduna State.

Accepting his endorsement, the governorship candidate of the PDP, Hon. Ashiru Kudan, commended the governorship candidates and assured them of carrying them along in an inclusive government when he assumes power on May 29, 2023.