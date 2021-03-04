Eight died, 59 rescued in Kano fire incidents in February ― Fire Service

No fewer than eight persons lost their lives in separate fire incidents in Kano for the month of February while 59 others were rescued, the state Fire Service said.

According to a statement made available on Thursday by the Fire Service Public Relations Officer, Sai’du Muhammad Ibrahim, the command also saved 111 lives from the different incident in the state.

The statement also said in the month of February under review, the victims suffered a combined loss, valued at N11, 325.000 while the Fire Service received 13 false alarms.

He further disclosed that the Fire Service within the same period received emergency calls from 27 different fire stations as well the incident of those who drowned in a pond within Kano metropolis and Local Government Areas.

He added that the Fire Service in the month of February succeeded in saving properties valued at over N180,278,000.

He said: “We are using this opportunity to advise members of the general public to always handle fire with care so as to avoid inferno. Members of the public are also to abide by the traffic rules and regulations so as to avert road accidents.

“Also, parents are advised to be vigilant on their children’s movement, especially to prevent them from local swimming in ponds or river. We should also stop our kids from playing near wells or fetching water from a well.”

