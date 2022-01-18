Eight die in Ondo road accident

At least eight persons were confirmed dead while several others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred along the Ondo-Ore Expressway at Bagbe in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday.

The accident which involved an unregistered truck and an 18-passenger Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ARC 616 XA occured when the two vehicles had a head-on collision, leaving the passengers trapped in the vehicle.

According to an eye witness, the accident occurred when the bus was trying to overtake at a bend but ran into the truck and collided with the truck at the other lane of the road.

It took the intervention of some residents of the community to rescue the victims before the arrival of the men of the Ondo Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps and the policemen, while the accident caused a traffic logjam for several hours.

An officer of the FRSC, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the accident happened as a result of violation of speed limit and dangerous overtaking on the part of the vehicles involved.

He said those who lost their lives had been deposited at the morgue of a hospital while the injured were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said the victims had been taken to the hospital.

She said: “The accident happened as a result of dangerous overtaking by the bus. It was a case of head-on-collision as the bus collided with the truck.

“Eight passengers in the bus died on the spot and five people were injured. They have been taken to the Trauma Centre, Ondo for treatment.”

